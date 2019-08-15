CADILLAC — The Wexford County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 21-year-old believed to have died by suicide recently in Mesick.
Wexford County Detective Lt. Marty Penney said the body of the man was found during the morning hours of Aug. 9 in the Mesick Village Park off of Adelbert Street. The man was found on Aug. 9 by a Mesick resident.
While the death is believed to be an apparent suicide, Penney said an official cause of death will likely not be given until all test results from the medical examiner are received and the Wexford County Prosecutor's Office reviews the case.
No other information is available or was released at this time.
If you or someone you know are currently in danger of harming themselves, call 911. Likewise, if you or someone you know is suicidal call (800) 273-8255 to reach a crisis counselor through the National Suicide Prevention Hotline.
