CADILLAC — The Wexford County Sheriff's Office investigated an incident at a Cherry Grove Township home where "potential bomb-making materials" were found.
Deputies from the sheriff's office responded at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday to the Cherry Grove Township home for a domestic situation complaint, according to a press release by the sheriff's office. While on the scene, police said deputies discovered irregular items within the house.
Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor said the items appeared to be explosive and possibly bomb-making materials. Once the materials were found, police said the home was evacuated out of an abundance of caution. The Michigan State Police Bomb Squad also was contacted.
Police said the bomb squad was on scene Tuesday afternoon at the Cherry Grove Township residence to remove the potentially explosive materials. Taylor said there is no evidence that the incident in question has any political motivation or ties to any extremist or militia-type groups.
Police said there is no danger to the public and no arrests have been made at this time. The incident remains under investigation and all information will be reviewed by the Wexford County Prosecutor's Office.
No further information was available and police said all updates will be sent out in media releases.
