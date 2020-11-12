Wexford Sheriff's Office lobby, jail closing until Tuesday

CADILLAC — Beginning on Friday, Nov. 13, the Wexford County Sheriff's Office lobby will be closed until Tuesday, Nov. 17.
In a release posted on Wexford County's website Thursday, it stated the closure was due to the concerning increase in COVID-19 cases in Wexford County and the state. The release also said Sheriff Trent Taylor will continue to reassess the risk as more information is released by Federal, State, and Local Health Officials. If any updates are needed, they will be posted on the website.
If a person requires assistance from law enforcement call the sheriff's office at (231) 779-9211. If it is an emergency, call 911.
During the closure, several sheriff's office services will be suspended. They include:
• Gun permits and registrations can be mailed to the sheriff’s office at 1015 Lincoln St., Cadillac MI, 49601. No new purchase permits will be processed during this time.
• Applicant fingerprinting, both live scan and ink printing will not be available during this temporary closure.
• Sex Offender Registry verifications will not be done at the sheriff’s office during this timeframe. Individuals who need SOR verification will need to contact Michigan State Police SORA (517) 241-1806.
Also during the closure, the following Wexford County Jail services will be suspended including:
• Inmate onsite visitation has been suspended during this closure. Office staff will reach out
to friends and family to reschedule visits for a later date. To schedule a remote home user inmate visit, please go to www.videovisitanywhere.com to create an account and
schedule.
• Inmate commissary and/or bond deposits can be made online at www.jailATM.com. You will be required to create an account to complete a secure transaction. For those without internet access, one individual at a time will be allowed to enter the lobby to deposit at the lobby teller.
• Professional visits will be allowed booth visits.
• Court ordered fingerprints will be conducted by appointment only.
In addition to changes during the closure for the sheriff's office and jail, the following Wexford County Animal Shelter services will be operating under the following guidelines until further notice:
• Hours of operation will be Tuesday through Friday, by appointment only. Please contact (231) 779- 9530 to schedule.
• For animal emergencies dial 911.
