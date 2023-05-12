CADILLAC — Collin Reed, Payton Pacola and Kyle Ramirez are hoping to be part of the group of men and women nationwide who change the negative perception some of the public has toward law enforcement.
This week the three new deputies at the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office started work and it is part of a youth movement residents will likely start to notice. Last year, the sheriff’s office sponsored four of the graduates from the regional police academy at Kirtland Community College and did so with Reed, Pacola and Ramirez. The hope is the sheriff’s office will be sponsoring more recruits for the next session in August.
While both Reed and Pacola are natives of the area, Martinez is from Colorado. While all the new deputies had previous jobs or duties before attending the academy, they had an interest in law enforcement so when the opportunity presented they all decided to apply.
For Reed, despite the negative stories occurring across the country related to law enforcement, he believes most people still have faith in the police.
“I feel like our community in Wexford has a strong backing behind (the sheriff’s office),” he said. I think that we can, all three, make an impact in our community and protect the people and serve it right.”
Martinez said after serving five years in the Marine Corps. and moving with his wife to Michigan, becoming a sheriff’s deputy was just another way for him to continue to serve. He also said he is hopeful new deputies and police officers like himself can help to correct the damage that has been done to the profession of law enforcement.
He said he joined the Marine Corps. to help people and that is why he also decided to become a sheriff’s deputy. Helping people is what he wants to do.
Wexford County Undersheriff Rick Doehring said it has been nice to have the injection of fresh faces into the sheriff’s office over the past several months.
“It’s nice to have new, fresh blood who are excited to get out there, want to work, want to learn and who are new to the profession,” he said. “I think it is like a bolt of energy for all the guys that have been here a while to see the new people come in who are thirsty to learn.”
He said the other benefit is having more deputies means it will give breaks to some of the deputies who have been working a lot of overtime because of the shortage of people.
With the three new deputies, Doehring said staffing at the sheriff’s office is still short three to four deputies but when you throw in a couple of others who are contemplating retirement, they are not out of the woods yet when it comes to being short-staffed.
In addition to the new graduates, Doehring said the sheriff’s office has hired someone who was working at another sheriff’s office in the region and has made a conditional offer to another new graduate. He also said they are conducting interviews of potential recruits the county could sponsor to go to the academy in August.
“It’s going to be kind of a chess game to get them all going, but it’s exciting to see,” he said.
