CADILLAC — Since 2009 for men and 2010 for women, recently released inmates in the Wexford County Jail have had a place to go as they return to life outside the walls and bars of incarceration.
It is a time of transition for these individuals and so it only seemed fitting for these locations to be dubbed transition houses or T-houses.
The goal of the transition house is to place inmates who are released from jail in a temporary, structured setting so they can look for work, continue treatment programs and have a roof over their heads. In a transition house, the person is monitored by Wexford-Missaukee Community Corrections and required to stay in the home unless a pre-approval to leave is granted.
In 2009, community corrections purchased a men’s transition house in the city of Cadillac and in 2010 a women’s house that serves much of the same purpose as the men’s house was purchased. When the first transition house opened it was expected to save $50,000 to $100,000 each year in housing costs at the jail.
Recently, however, information came out about the potential for both houses to be shuttered. While nothing is certain and there is no indication that it will happen, the possibility is there.
During the Feb. 2 Wexford County Board of Commissioners meeting, Commissioner Julie Theobald mentioned during board member reports/comments that there was potential for the T-houses to close due to rising costs to run them. Theobald is the board of commissioners’ liaison to community corrections.
Wexford-Missaukee Community Corrections Manager Mistine Stark said her executive committee is scheduled to meet this week to discuss the T-houses. She said after the discussion, the T-house topic will go on to the Wexford Board of Commissioners. At this point, Stark said it is too early to say what will happen or if the T-houses will be closed.
Stark did say, however, that the two homes are expensive to run and there are struggles associated with them. She also said the T-houses are a financial hardship on the community corrections office.
Wexford County Board of Commissioners Chairman Gary Taylor said the first he had heard of the possible closure of the T-houses came when Theobald made her comments at the Feb. 2 meeting. He also said it is his understanding that the community corrections board will be the entity that decides whether the T-houses remain open or if they close.
He also said he was uncertain if the Wexford board would need to weigh in on the topic, but he didn’t think it would need to.
84th District Court Judge Audrey Van Alst said she had nothing to report at this time regarding the T-houses and 28th Circuit Court Judge Jason Elmore said he also had no comment on the matter until after the community corrections executive committee meeting scheduled for today was held.
Van Alst did say, however, that Stark informed the Community Corrections Advisory Board her department could no longer provide transitional housing service as it had historically done. Van Alst currently is the chairwoman of the board and Stark shared that information during the advisory board’s Jan. 28 meeting.
Van Alst also said both T-houses were purchased by community corrections but are owned by Wexford County. Although community corrections is a joint department for Missaukee and Wexford counties, Van Alst said no purchase money came from either county’s general funds.
Approximately five years ago, Van Alst said state grant operating funding ceased, leaving only offender-generated revenue to operate the houses, which has not led to sustainable funding for maintenance, operations and staffing of the houses.
Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor said he is a supporter of the T-houses and believes both are assets to the community. Beyond that, however, Trent Taylor said he is not sure what the ramification would be to the sheriff’s office or the jail if the T-houses were closed. He also said he is waiting for the community corrections executive committee to meet to see if a decision is reached about the T-houses’ future.
