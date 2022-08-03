CADILLAC — Wexford County voters decided who they wanted to have represent them as Republican nominees in three districts on the Wexford County Board of Commissioners during Tuesday’s election.
The results had familiar faces winning.
Julie Theobald and Nathan McConnell sought the Republican nomination for the District 6 commissioner seat during Tuesday’s primary. The seat is currently held by Theobald and she will have the opportunity to retain her seat in November during the General Election.
Theobald won the nomination by a tally of 190-142. After the results were known, Theobald said she was happy to earn the nomination in a hard-fought campaign.
“I was nervous. I did my very best and continue to do my very best,” she said. “He (McConnell) worked very hard and it was a tough campaign.”
With the nomination in hand, Theobald said she will continue to work within her district to make sure her residents are represented on the county commission.
She also said with new people moving into her district he wants to continue to reach out to her constituents.
“It’s not the Julie show. I’m only here to be their voice,” she said.
In District 7, incumbent Gary Taylor ran against challenger Jason Ball for the Republican nomination. Taylor will again have the chance to be sworn in to serve in that capacity again as he won the nomination by a tally of 245-202.
Taylor said Tuesday night he was happy to have the primary over and was just happy the voters came out in support of him. He also said he was excited to continue to work on the projects the county currently has going.
Finally, Jason Baughan and former commissioner John Fuscone were seeking the District 8 commissioner’s seat, which was held by Judy Nichols. Due to recent health issues, Nichols decided to not seek re-election and stepped down from her position for the same reason earlier this year.
At the Wexford commissioners’ first meeting in May, Baughan was appointed to finish out Nichols’ term. He will now have the chance to earn his first full term as a commissioner after he won the nomination Tuesday by a tally of 414-220.
Baughan said it was a good feeling knowing that he won the nomination Tuesday night. He also said it was different being a candidate in an election. In fact, he said it was nerve-racking waiting for the results but with the successful outcome, it was worth the wait.
“Now I have to settle in. I have the support from the other commissioners, so it has been a real big help,” he said.
In the remaining commissioner districts, all the races were unopposed. Mike Bengelink will be on the ballot for the Republican nomination for District 4, but he unexpectedly passed away in July. Kathy Adams was appointed by the board of commissioners to fill out the remainder of Bengelink’s term and has filed to be a non-partisan candidate in November.
In District 1, Democrat Randy Sucharski is seeking his party’s nomination, while Jason Mitchell is seeking the Republican party’s nomination for the seat.
Currently, Joe Hurlburt is the District 1 commissioner, but he opted to not seek re-election.
The remaining incumbent candidates, Mike Musta, Ben Townsend, Mike Bush and Brian Potter, are all running for the Republican nomination in District 2, District 3, District 4, District 5 and District 9, respectively.
All results will not be official until they are certified by the Wexford County Board of Canvassers, which is expected to occur sometime on Wednesday.
