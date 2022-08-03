Wexford voters decide to support surcharge increase; support library renewal but not increase

CADILLAC — Wexford County voters decided the fate of multiple countywide millages Tuesday, including an increase to the 911 surcharge and two millages related to the Cadillac Wexford Public Library.
Nearly six years after Wexford County voters approved an increase to the monthly 911 surcharge, they were asked to do so again during Tuesday’s primary.
Wexford County voters again supported the increase by a tally of 3,896-3,016. With the support, and the approval by voters Tuesday, the $3 will start being assessed next summer.
It was a mixed bag as it pertained to the library millages.
Voters approved the renewal by a vote of 3,770-3,129 allowing the Cadillac Wexford Public Library to continue to collect a millage in an amount to not exceed 0.7437 mills for six years between the years 2023 and 2028. The other library millage was new and failed by a tally of 3,711-2,842. It would have been in an amount to not exceed 0.1063 mills for six years between the years 2023 and 2028.
The approved library millage is estimated to generate roughly $822,000 in its first year. The purpose of the millage is to fund, operate, equip, purchase, make capital improvements and all other library purposes authorized by law to the library. The failed millage was estimated to generate roughly $118,000 in its first year. The purpose of the millage was to fund, operate, equip, purchase, make capital improvements and all other library purposes authorized by law to the library.
Wexford County 911 Director Duane Alworden said he was glad to see the county voters once again support 911 and believe in it. The passage of the surcharge increase will allow the department to move ahead and make the final step of transforming from a county department to an authority. The target date to have that change in place is Oct. 1, 2024.
“We were waiting on this to pass before we moved forward. (The surcharge increase) was one of the huge deciders on that,” he said. “The increase won’t be collected until July 1, 2023, but it will give the revenue to set to the side for replacement of equipment and retaining our employees by giving and maintaining a better wage for current and future employees.”
When the switch to the authority is made, Alworden said the current 911 Advisory Board will become the 911 Authority Board and will consist of stakeholders including law, fire, EMS, an at-large citizen, a village board member, a county commissioner and a township board member.
The board of commissioners voted in October to start the process to change the 911 committee into an authority. Currently, 911 is a county department governed by an advisory board and the county board itself.
In November 2016, nearly 53 percent of voters in the county approved a county-wide 911 surcharge proposal by a tally of 7,328 to 6,578. The vote authorized the county to assess a monthly surcharge of up to $2.25 in the billing of landline, wireless and VoIP service within the county, which is an increase of $1.83 from the original level of 42 cents, to be used exclusively for the funding of 911 and dispatch services within the county.
Two township fire millage renewals also were passed by voters Tuesday.
The Colfax Township fire protection millage renewal passed by a total of 181-42, while Greenwood Township fire protection millage rental also passed by a tally of 108-33.
All results will not be official until they are certified by the Wexford County Board of Canvassers, which is expected to occur sometime on Wednesday.
