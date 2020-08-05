CADILLAC — Wexford County voters again opted to support four countywide millages during Tuesday's primary election.
The four millages included the Animal Control Fund Millage renewal, which passed by a tally of 5,329-2,138; the Michigan State University Extension Services and 4-H renewal, by the tally of 4,619-2,556; the Older Citizens Services Millage renewal, which passed by a tally of 5,418-2,029; and the Public Transportation Services renewal, which passed by a tally of 4,983-2,463.
The results, however, are unofficial until they are certified by the board of canvassers likely on Wednesday.
The Animal Control renewal asked county voters to continue to support the operation of animal control and the animal shelter. The millage was seeking up to 0.2 mills for four years and in the first year is estimated to generate $205,616.58.
The Animal Control Millage is the sole funding source for animal control and shelter services in Wexford County. It funds the entire operation, including the shelter, equipment, and staffing.
With its passage, Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor said it will allow animal control officers to investigate animal cruelty and neglect, dog bites, and to quarantine animals for investigations such as potential rabies cases. He also said animal control officers pick up and house stray dogs, dogs at large, abandoned and injured animals as well as owner-surrendered animals. Finally, animal control works with shelter volunteers to rehome cats and dogs and works with animal rescues around the state to find homes for cats and dogs.
"We are relieved that the millage passed, and we can continue to provide this important service to the citizens of Wexford County," Taylor said.
The MSUE/4-H renewal allows for continued support of 4-H youth development, agriculture and agribusiness, health and nutrition, horticulture, and other community education programs, MSUE is asking voters to renew a millage for up to 0.17 mills for five years. If approved, it is estimated it could generate up to $174,727.76 in the first year.
The millage help to continue to provide full-time 4-H for the county. While animal-related clubs are part of 4-H, MSU Extension District 6 Director Shari Spoelman said it also allows for other youth programming such as the model train club, baking club, and natural resources club.
The millage also allows for a secretary in the extension office as well as pay for the lease of its office space.
"The community has our commitment to be good stewards of millage funds to further our mission to serve Wexford County,‘ Spoelman said. “I’d like to thank the voters for continuing to place their support in the work we do. We pledge to work hard to ensure that we are meeting the needs of Wexford County residents by providing strong, relevant programming.‘
The older citizens renewal asked county voters to continue to support senior citizens' services through the Wexford County Council on Aging. The millage was seeking up to 1 mill for five years and in the first year is estimated to generate $933,718.
Wexford County Council on Aging Executive Director Kathy Kimmel said passing the renewal allows for two-thirds of its funding to remain in place. The remaining one-third of funding is tied to specific clients or services.
She also said programs like homemaking, personal care, lawn care, snow removal, and the foot care clinic will continue as they have been. With the renewal, Kimmel said the basic custodial care that helps to keep the elderly in their homes and out of adult care facilities will continue.
"We are fortunate to have a caring, supportive community that allows us to provide assistance to the vulnerable older adults residing in Wexford County," Kimmel said.
Finally, the Cadillac Wexford Transit Authority/WexExpress asked the public to renew a millage of 0.6 mills for six years. If approved and levied in full, this millage raises an estimated $596,230.96 in the first year for providing funds for operating the Cadillac/Wexford Transit Authority for public transportation purposes.
Cadillac/Wexford Transit Authority Executive Director Carrie Thompson the renewal is an operating millage that raises about 28% of the total budget. The remaining 72% is made up of state and federal grant funding as well as fares and contracts from the service's riders, according to Thompson.
"It’s wonderful to see the community support our efforts. Many people depend on us to get around Wexford County, to the grocery store, to medical appointments, and to work," Thompson said. "The millage renewal will allow us to continue to do so in the future."
