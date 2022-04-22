CADILLAC — Looking to add a furry or feathered friend to your home? Local 4-H small animals club, the Wexford Whatevers, is giving kids the opportunity to raise chickens, turkeys, goats, and other critters of meager size.
On a monthly basis, kids and teens of ages 5 to 19 will learn the skills needed to raise a small animal from a baby into adulthood. Because of the club’s connection with the Northern District Fair, participants do have the opportunity to show their animals, or simply enjoy the process of fostering their growth.
Although the club has been around for a few years, the COVID-19 pandemic complicated its ability to run. Wexford County 4-H Program Coordinator Kate King said the group did try to meet virtually over Zoom, but there was difficulty moving to an online format.
“So a lot of the kids couldn’t stay paying attention and engage in a virtual setting after doing that for school and everything also,” she said. “So most of our clubs in Wexford County kind of fizzled out for the last two years.”
With a new millage for the 4-H program, King said her position was able to move from part to full time, and she’s now been able to focus on recruiting.
It’s also been an opportunity to renew their partnership with the Northern District Fair. King said there’s a positive outlook on both ends, and that the fair board is excited to work with the Wexford Whatevers.
“We’re really hoping to get more kids involved with raising animals and learning what all goes into it,” she said. “And just developing that respect for the agricultural industry and our local community at the same time.”
The small animal season typically starts in September, where participants can decide which animal they’ll be raising and prepare for weigh in. This year’s club started a bit later, with the first meeting having occurred in early April. Now, the Whatevers are prepping for their first weigh in on May 7.
Meetings are run on a monthly basis, but club members don’t have to bring their animal along. The purpose of club meetings are to continue learning about how to help an animal grow, including the amount of food and water they should be receiving and the different parts of the animal.
Although bringing a non-traditional animal home could seem daunting, King said a family homestead is not a requirement. Since the small animal options range from goats to guinea pigs, the opportunity is open to any size household.
“It’s really doable for families who are like, I don’t have a giant backyard, I don’t live on a 10-acre farm, I have no barn,” King said. “So it’s really a great way to get kids interacting with their environment and nature, and understanding where their food is coming from, and what type of energy goes into raising those kinds of things.”
One of the more popular projects is the Cornish hen, because the time it takes to raise it about four to six weeks.
Right now, the club is made up of mostly ages 6 to 8, despite the larger age range. For a lot of club members, April’s meeting was their first interaction with a livestock animal.
There’s still an importance in kids making connections with livestock animals, even if they’ve grown up with a household pet like a cat or dog. King said it drives home for younger kids that their food doesn’t just come out of nowhere, but it’s also a chance to learn responsibility.
“They’re learning to respect nature and animals. They’re learning how to form emotional bonds with each other and with the animals. It can be a coping mechanism,” she said. “For some kids, it’s just an outlet where they can learn a passion for the first time and really understand investing time and energy into a project and seeing it from start to finish.”
For the time being, Wexford Whatevers meetings are taking place at the Northern District Fair Office, but during the summer, they’ll transition to the property of the club’s volunteer leader, Danielle Griffus.
King said the capacity limit for the Wexford Whatevers has essentially been reached, as there are already quite a few kids for one volunteer to handle. However, there is an additional small animal club starting very soon that will focus specifically on chickens and rabbits.
Some fees may be included for clubs, like purchasing a small animal, but there is no cost to sign up, or to participate in 4-H.
Wexford County 4H is looking for additional adult volunteers to help run more clubs and offer more opportunities for kids and teens in the area. Anyone interested in applying can contact Kate King at KingKa26@msu.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.