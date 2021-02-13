CADILLAC — It's probably too soon to blame it on the Super Bowl, but Wexford County added 17 new COVID-19 cases Friday.
That's "probably too soon" because it's likely people wouldn't be showing symptoms yet from any Super Bowl parties (the range is typically described as two to 14 days post-exposure, with about five days being the average) and testing takes about 1.5 days, according to the state average.
Wexford Count added the largest chunk of new cases Friday compared to other counties in the Cadillac News coverage area. The 17 cases brought the county to a total of 1,299 cumulative cases since the pandemic came to Michigan 11 months ago. Wexford County also added four new probable cases for a pandemic total of 94.
Missaukee County added four cases and reached a total of 586; probable cases remained at 136.
Osceola County added three cases and reached a pandemic total of 889 while Lake County didn't add any new cases. Lake County has had the fewest cases out of all the counties in the Cadillac News coverage area, at 336.
Vaccinations have continued this week, though Munson has temporarily halted scheduling first-dose clinics as the state has shifted which partners receive the greatest number of doses.
Wexford County has had 6,137 doses administered as of Friday, with 2,086 of those doses being second doses, meaning 2,086 people are fully vaccinated in Wexford County.
Osceola County is at 3,328 doses administered, of which 2,469 are second doses. Missaukee County is at 2,039 administered and at 613 for second doses. Lake County is at 1,192 and 367.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is continuing to urge people to wear masks and socially distance even as vaccinations begin climbing and even if you yourself have been vaccinated.
“We are making great progress towards our goal of vaccinating 70% of Michiganders as quickly as possible, but it is important people remain vigilant in preventing the spread of COVID-19 even after receiving a vaccine,‘ said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “Wear the right mask and wear it properly over your mouth and nose every time you will be around someone outside of your household. Masks, social distancing and washing hands are still very important in slowing the spread of COVID-19 and ending this pandemic.‘
MDHHS says masks should fit snugly against your face because gaps can let air with respiratory droplets leak in and out around the edges of the mask. Additionally, your mask should have more than one layer because it will block more droplets.
Statewide confirmed cases reached 573,372 on Friday. There were 10 additional deaths, reaching a total of 15,062.
