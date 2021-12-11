CADILLAC — School is closed, the driveway needs to be shoveled and roads are a mess: several inches of snow over the course of a day or two can make a big impact on Northern Michigan.
The silver lining: at least the sledding is good.
Students around the area made the most of snow days Monday and Tuesday by heading to local sledding hills.
McBain resident Jodi Klunder on Tuesday brought her children Micah, Jackson, Breck and Ellie to Diggins Hill, in Cadillac.
Klunder said the first day off school they spent relaxing around the house but on day two, they needed to get out and do something.
Usually, Klunder said they sled at Missaukee Mountain but after hearing about Diggins Hill, she said they wanted to give it a try; they weren’t disappointed.
“It’s great,” said Klunder, who was enjoying the outing with friend Sarah Sluiter, who also brought her children, Gemma and Asher.
“I love it,” said Sluiter in regard to the sledding trip, which occupied the kids for at least a few minutes.
“I said, ‘do you hear that,’” Sluiter said with a laugh. “There was this beautiful silence.”
Cadillac Area Public Schools students Ethan Nicholas, Brianna Nicholas, Sophie Nicholas and Kaylee Tweedale were enjoying the day off, as well.
Ethan said on a good day such as Tuesday, which wasn’t unbearably cold, he can sled comfortably for an hour and a half.
