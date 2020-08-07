CADILLAC — Michigan's overhaul of auto insurance took effect on July 1. If you're getting a new policy or renewing your old one, you may have questions about what the new law means for you.
You can choose a cheaper policy, and rely instead on your health insurance to pay for more of your care if you're injured in a car crash. Unlike Michigan's previous auto insurance law, however, the new law allows for the cheaper policies to stop paying after you've reached your selected threshold.
To learn more about how the new law will work, the city of Cadillac and the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services are co-hosting a virtual town hall.
You can ask the experts questions about the new law and how it applies to your situation.
The town hall is scheduled for Tuesday, August 11 at noon.
You can learn more about how to participate by visiting this website: https://www.michigan.gov/autoinsurance/0,9555,7-405--526158--,00.html
The town hall is being held through Microsoft Teams. The direct link is: https://bit.ly/32JkIfE
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.