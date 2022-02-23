CADILLAC — The unceasing balancing act between the environment and industry may soon be adjusted in the city of Cadillac.
Last month, the Cadillac City Council voted to hire a consultant to update its Industrial Monitoring Program. Cadillac Director of Utilities Jeffrey Dietlin said the Michigan Department Environment, Great Lakes and Energy asked the city to undertake this process.
Dietlin said the city never had any problems with the program before, but were informed that certain aspects of the program didn’t meet current state and federal guidelines.
Industries, businesses and individual users every day expel an amalgam of substances and chemicals into the city’s sewer system. From there, the substances enter the Waste Water Treatment Plant, where they’re filtered out before the water is returned to the Clam River.
Given that the plant has limitations on what it can process, it’s important to know what is being pumped into the system by users; the only way the city can get an idea about this is by testing the sewage right as it’s entering the system.
This process involves a plant employee parking a trailer overnight next to industrial facilities and other major users like Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, for example; the trailer continuously samples the sewage coming out of the facility over a number of hours. This aggregate sample is then brought to the plant, where it is tested for lead, zinc, copper, silver nitrate and other substances that could damage the delicate and complex filtering processes at the treatment plant.
Dietlin said “categorical” users are allowed to expel certain substances in certain quantities, depending on the type of work done at the facility and capacity of the Waste Water Treatment Plant. Other users also are limited in what they can expel, but in a more general sense.
This is the process that could soon be changing when the city updates its program.
Before council approved the process of updating their program, City Manager Marcus Peccia commented that it could lead to additional regulations for industrial users.
Dietlin confirmed that it’s possible that upgrades to the program could lead to additional oversight of what users are putting into the system, in addition to an increased permit fee schedule to offset the costs of ramped up oversight and enforcement.
Put another way, Dietlin said it’s possible that the updates could decrease the volume of substances that users can put in the system, which could be “problematic” for certain users.
Claire Lowe, environmental quality analyst at the EGLE Water Resources Division Gaylord District Office, said it’s not necessarily a foregone conclusion that updates to the city’s industrial monitoring program will lead to additional regulation.
She said a compliance inspection of the city’s program identified some administrative clarifications that needed to be made, specifically in relation to how permit limits are determined for each user.
“I couldn’t honestly tell you if local limits will change or not,” said Lowe, who added that they’ll know more once the consultant completes their study and presents recommendations to the city later this year.
Dietlin said he anticipates their limits could be lowered given recent changes to state and federal regulations following high profile incidents such as the Flint water crisis, as well as the ongoing discovery of PFAS chemicals in drinking water sources throughout the country.
To be clear, Lowe said the administrative updates that need to be made at the city have nothing to do with PFAS or any other specific pollutant.
In fact, Dietlin said none of their users are even close to exceeding their current limit of PFAS chemicals. The largest contributor of these chemicals in the past was the Wexford County Landfill, which hasn’t been a system user for several years.
Dietlin said his goal moving forward is to make sure that changes to the city’s program don’t cause unnecessary hardships for industry that have been in compliance with their old program for years without incident.
“I know there’s a happy medium here,” Dietlin said.
Lowe said that updating the program is necessary to ensure that the public’s investment in the Waste Water Treatment Plant is protected, which in turn will protect vital natural resources such as drinking water.
“That’s exactly why pretreatment programs exist,” Lowe said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.