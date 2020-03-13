CADILLAC — When people think about agriculture in the Cadillac area most assuredly images of large fields of neatly planted Christmas trees as well as milking parlors full of dairy cows come to mind.
You wouldn’t be wrong but in the 21st Century, there is more to the agriculture industry in the Cadillac area. In connection with National Ag Week and National Ag Day, the Cadillac News wanted to look at what agriculture looks like locally.
For those who don’t know, every year, producers, agricultural associations, corporations, universities, government agencies and countless others across America join together to recognize the contributions of agriculture. National Ag Day will be celebrated on March 24, which falls during National Ag Week, March 22-28. This year will mark the 47th anniversary of National Ag Day and this year’s theme is “Food Brings Everyone to the Table.‘
The Agriculture Council of America hosts major events in the nation’s capital including an event at the USDA as well as a Taste of Agriculture Celebration at the Library of Congress. Additionally, the ACA will bring approximately 100 college students to Washington to deliver the message of Ag Day to the Hill.
WHAT AG LOOKS LIKE LOCALLY
Jodi DeHate is the Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program Technician for Missaukee, Wexford, Kalkaska, and Crawford counties. She said using the county profiles provided by the 2017 United States Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service can give a great look at what each county looks like and where it ranks when it comes to agriculture.
In Missaukee County, the ag census showed there were 406 farms in 2017 which was a 6% reduction from 2012. Those 406 farms equated to 113,624 acres dedicated to ag in 2017 which was a 14% increase when compared to 2012. When it comes to the average farm size in Missaukee County, the ag census showed in 2017 that it was 280 acres, which was a 22% increase since 2012.
When it comes to farm sizes the largest percentage, 33%, was 50 to 179 acres while the next highest percentage, 29%, was for farms 10 to 49 acres. Farms only 1 to 9 acres in size as well as those 1,000 or more acres in size both equated to 7% of the total number of farms in 2017. Finally, farms 180 to 499 acres made up 16% of Missaukee County farms while the census showed 500 to 999 acres farms made up 9%.
A vast majority, 85%, of Missaukee County’s share of sales was in livestock, poultry, and products, while the remaining 15% was from crops. When it comes to milk from cows, Missaukee County ranked 5th in the state and 81st in the nation for market value of agricultural products sold. As for cultivated Christmas trees, short-rotation woody crops, Missaukee County ranked 1st in the state and 14th in the nation for the market value of agricultural products sold.
Finally, the ag census showed that 96% of the farms in Missaukee County are family farms.
“From my own experience, almost all of the farms in Missaukee County are family owned and operated. Even the big ones,‘ she said. “That means they are in charge of the farm, whether they are milking 3,400 cows or less. They are dads and several sons, cousins, or uncles working together. They are incorporated or Limited Liability Company just for legal protections.‘
In Osceola County, the ag census showed there were 625 farms in 2017 which was a reduction of 17% from 2012. Those 625 farms equated to 103,633 acres dedicated to ag in 2017 which was a 6% reduction when compared to 2012. When it comes to the average farm size in Osceola County, the ag census showed in 2017 that it was 166 acres, which was a 12% increase since 2012.
When it comes to farm sizes the largest percentage, 39%, was 50 to 179 acres while the next highest percentage, 33%, was for farms 10 to 49 acres. Farms 1 to 9 acres in size only made up 4% while those 1,000 or more acres in size equated to 2% of the total number of farms in 2017. Finally, farms 180 to 499 acres made up 18% of Osceola County farms while the census showed 500 to 999 acres farms made up 3% of the total.
Similar to Missaukee County, a vast majority, 73%, of Osceola County’s share of sales was in livestock, poultry, and products, while the remaining 27% was from crops. When it comes to milk from cows, Osceola County ranked 21st in the state and 266 in the nation for the market value of agricultural products sold. Osceola County also ranked 19th in the state and 738th in the nation in the market value of agricultural products sold for sheep, goats, wool, mohair, milk.
On the crop side, Osceola County ranked 7th in the state and 502 in the nation for other crops/hay for the market value of agricultural products sold. Like Missaukee County, Osceola also had a high percentage, 98%, of the farms in the county that are family-owned.
In Wexford County, the ag census showed there were 304 farms in 2017 which was a 15% reduction from 2012. Those 304 farms equated to 40,208 acres dedicated to ag in 2017 which was half of the unit shown when compared to 2012. When it comes to the average farm size in Wexford County, the ag census showed in 2017 that it was 132 acres, which was a 17% increase since 2012.
When it comes to farm sizes the largest percentage, 40%, was 50 to 179 acres while the next highest percentage, 38%, was for farms 10 to 49 acres. Farms only 1 to 9 acres in size only made up 5% while those 1,000 or more acres in size equated to 2% of the total number of farms in 2017. Finally, farms 180 to 499 acres made up 13% of Missaukee County farms while the census showed 500 to 999 acres farms made up 3% of the total.
Unlike Missaukee and Osceola counties, Wexford County’s share of sales was nearly evenly split between livestock, poultry and products and crops. Livestock, poultry, and products made up 52%, while the remaining 48% was from crops. Wexford County ranked 1st in the state for aquaculture for the market value of agricultural products sold, but national stats were withheld to avoid disclosing data for individual operations. Wexford County also ranked 14th in the state in the market value of agricultural products sold for other animals and animal products. Again, national stats were withheld to avoid disclosing data for individual operations.
DeHate said the aquaculture is related to the Harrietta Hills Trout Farm for its production of trout and perch used for eating.
As for cultivated Christmas trees, short-rotation woody crops, Wexford County ranked 2nd in the state and 18th in the nation for the market value of agricultural products sold. Like Missaukee and Osceola counties, Wexford County also had a high percentage, 99%, of the farms in the county that are family-owned.
Some of the percentages may not add up to 100% due to rounding of the statistics, according to the ag census.
