CADILLAC — For individuals living with down syndrome, the disorder can present challenges in their daily lives others don’t have to experience.
However, these challenges don’t stop people like Cadillac residents Jason Clark, 21, and Fiore Fowler, 19, from enjoying life like everybody else.
Clark and Fowler were both born with down syndrome, meaning they have an extra chromosome. This condition can cause intellectual disabilities, physical disabilities and developmental delays.
Clark’s condition led him to become a Special Olympian. For 11 years, Clark said he has participated in basketball, hockey and track at the Special Olympics.
His father Mike Clark said the Special Olympics focuses on skills over team play for athletes with physical or intellectual disabilities. The athletes’ performances are rewarded with medals and ribbons, which Clark said he is fired up to win.
As Clark has gotten older, his mother Jackie Clark said her son has become independent and can go into a small store by himself.
“Jason is very comfortable going out in public,” she said. “He goes in the store, and I can count on him to go to certain places in the store to get stuff.”
When he is in a store by himself, Jackie said they make sure someone in there knows him in case he needs does. However, one challenge Clark faces is people either offering to help him when he doesn’t need it or ignoring him when he does.
“If you see a normal person, you don’t think anything about it,” Mike said. “You don’t think about going over there to help him. When you see that he has Down syndrome, people will either gravitate away from him or gravitate towards him.”
“If they come to him, they want to help and sometimes helping is not the solution. That bothers him too when they come over and just automatically assume he can’t do anything.”
At Cadillac High School, Jackie said Clark had the opportunity to socialize with other students and became very popular. Communication does present another challenge, though, especially around those who haven’t been around Clark before.
Though most public interactions have gone smoothly, Jackie said there are times when people don’t understand Clark. In these cases, she said Clark will spell out words or slowly repeat himself.
“He does get frustrated if they don’t understand them and that’s typically when Mike or I will step in and do a little bit of interpreting,” she said. “But most of the time, we let him try and solve his own problems.”
Socialization presents other challenges for people with down syndrome. When Clark was younger, Jackie said it used to bother him when his siblings would go to places without him.
Fowler’s mother Rose Fowler said her daughter faces this challenge, too. Fowler recently moved from Pine River High School to Cadillac High School and has been adjusting to the change for her senior year.
Rose said she has encouraged her daughter to obtain phone numbers and develop friendships at school.
“It would be nice if people invited her to do things sometimes,” she said. “There’s not a lot of social life unless I’m setting it up.”
“When you have that positive interaction, you’re invited to do more things too and people see you can contribute more. She can’t do that if there aren’t people out there seeing it.”
To intermingle with others, Fowler has been involved with ballet for 10 years and sings with the school choir. Rose said they are looking at getting her involved with the Patriots Choir, which is made up of special needs adults.
Like any other high school senior, Fiore said she’s trying to figure out what she’d like to do for her future. Rose said they recently went to an orientation at the Wexford-Missaukee ISD Career Tech Center.
At the CTC, she said they are looking at programs that would get Fowler out into the community doing different jobs with the goal of being hired. The pair also looked at a community life service program, which focuses on building different life skills.
Building relationships in the community is very important for people like Clark and Fowler. Mike said having those connections let them know they have support whenever he allows his son to go off on his own.
Rose said those relationships will also be crucial for her daughter as she gets older and looks to become more independent.
“It’s huge because what is going to happen when I’m not around?” she said. “She needs other people that can help her through life.”
“If she doesn’t have one it’s going to be lonely, and it just leads to depression and isolation and all kinds of problems.”
When it comes to interacting with someone with down syndrome, Rose said the main thing is just to treat them like you would anyone else. She said sometimes you may have to repeat yourself and acknowledge their response.
Asking questions is also key to communicating with people with down syndrome. Jackie said you sometimes may have to repeat yourself or speak slower to help them understand what you’re asking.
“Don’t be afraid to ask questions,” she said. “Don’t be afraid to interact with them.”
“Let them be part of society. They’re not a nuisance. They’re not a hindrance in any way. They’re a functioning part of society.”
