What is the meaning of Easter?

LAKE CITY — The Easter holiday is known for a lot of things.
The Easter bunny, egg hunts, candy and more.
But for local religious leaders, Easter is the time to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
“I think that the resurrection proves to us that there’s something long ago that’s been given to us,” Lake City United Methodist Church Pastor Russell Logston said.
“It brings reassurance that God is present within our lives and provides guidance and direction for life if we should so choose to listen and accept what God has done for us.”
In the midst of the difficulties many face, Logston said Easter is a time of hope.
This message of hope especially resonates with Logston because the other church he ministers, St. John Lutheran Church, sold its building. While this is a sad time for the church and its members, Logston said Easter reminds him that God still has a plan.
“Even though there are some points in life where we see endings, there’s the possibility of new beginnings,” he said.
“Just like the resurrection was really not an end, but a beginning, I think that works within our world and our lives today.”
Easter has also given pastors like Grove Church Pastor Herb Helsel a purpose in life.
Helsel said many of Jesus’ disciples died miserable deaths preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ. Despite facing death, he said the disciples stood by their stories and that’s evidence enough for Helsel to believe the resurrection was real.
“It’s kind of the reason I do what I do every day of my life,” he said. “It’s what my whole life stands for.”
Jesus’ promise to return is another aspect of Easter Helsel highlighted. As unbelievable as it was for someone to beat death, Helsel said Jesus did it not for himself, but for all of us
“He went to the cross for all of us and when he rose again, he did exactly what he said he was going to do,” Helsel said. “He in fact, conquered death so that you and I can live eternally in heaven if we simply believe in him and have the faith that he did what he said he was going to do.”
Easter and the story of Jesus have also changed Logston’s life.
Logston said he has found forgiveness within his life by putting his faith in Jesus and God. When faced with questions, Logston said he is able to turn to God for answers.
“We all have things I think that are imperfections or things that we wish we could have done better,” he said. “There are always places where we have to find forgiveness for ourselves, as well as for others.”
Easter is also about family. Helsel said the holiday is a time to have fun with your family and children, whether that’s hopping around with the Easter bunny or running around searching for Easter eggs.
“Have fun with your kids,” he said. “Enjoy your family. Enjoy one another.”
