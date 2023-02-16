CADILLAC — Ever since the COVID pandemic, a light has been shone on the issues many people face regarding mental health.
Just because the light has shone, however, it doesn’t mean the issues are fixed or went away. They remain. For that reason, Cadillac News is looking at issues surrounding mental health and how they impact local people.
The purpose of this is to bring attention to the problems with the ultimate goal of finding solutions, but as readers will see, the problem isn’t going to be easy to address. The fixes will take time, money and other resources.
The first focus point was law enforcement but now the second is an upcoming symposium that looks to find out what the state of mental health in the community is.
The symposium, scheduled from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 23, will be at the Baker College of Cadillac Student Center. The panel event is being put on by the Human Services Leadership Council of Missaukee and Wexford Counties.
The mission of the group is to achieve a collective vision of quality of life in communities within the two counties through the provision of leadership in the design, delivery and oversight of health, education and human services.
The idea behind the upcoming event is to allow the leadership council to provide programming to not only its members but also community members to help spread awareness about what is going on within different agencies and nonprofits regarding mental health, according to HSLC Professional Development Chair Katelyn Richard.
The event is open to the public but focuses on community members who work and serve people, educators, employers, counselors and volunteers. Five panelists will be speaking at the event including Nichole Richardson, Cadillac Innovation High School counselor, Stacey Kaminski, Northern Lakes Community Mental Health operations manager for Crisis Services, Rick Doehring, Wexford County undersheriff, Rachel Reinink, Love, INC of Wexford and Osceola Counties executive director and Kari Wineland, Rexair LLC human resource manager.
Richard said an area that has been highlighted as a need in the community is mental health support. The idea is to show what is being done in the community, but then to also bring attention to the needs or gaps in services. Richard said the goal was to cover multiple sectors in the community and that is why the five panelists were chosen to speak.
She said what is being experienced by local businesses related to mental health is not the same experience as those in the public safety sector. The same is true for the other sectors the remaining panelists represent, Richard said.
“What is contributing to the mental health crisis? What can we do to help support and provide resources and fill the gaps to help improve the well-being of the community,” she said. “We want to have a large conversation with the community as a whole.”
The symposium will be broken into two different parts, according to Richard.
First, each panelist will have time to speak and also answer questions from those who attend. Some of the questions have already been submitted as part of the registration process, but there will be a chance during the symposium to ask additional questions.
From that, Richard said the symposium will pivot into round table discussions where the panelists will sit at different tables to discuss various options, gaps in services and ways to improve the health and wellness of the community from a mental health standpoint.
From this event, Richard said the goal would be to segue off what comes out of this event and have another in a few months. The plan is to hold the next event in May and try to hold them quarterly moving forward. While Richard said some sectors aren’t represented in this first event, such as healthcare or public health, the goal is to carry on the conversation, with the idea of bringing these other sectors into the conversation.
For Kaminski, having this event is important because the community will be able to have a better understanding of mental health services in the communities. As a member of the HSLC, she said it also will give the council a good idea of what the mental health needs are in the community.
Based on the question already received, Kaminski said she believes there will be a lot of questions regarding what services are provided, what’s available and how can people get access to them if they need to.
“The discussion has been where are the needs and what topics the community wants to know more about so we can have more roundtable discussions at a later date,” Kaminski said. “It could be about law enforcement or youth, but it will depend on what the biggest topics are coming out of this.”
For her sector, the biggest issue is not having enough providers in the community. Currently, Kaminski said community mental health doesn’t serve everyone with a mental health need. They only can provide services for those who have the most severe needs.
She ultimately hopes the symposium will help other community agencies collaborate with community mental health so they can help provide individuals with their mental health needs.
For Dohring, the issue of mental health is an important issue when it comes to law enforcement. He said there is a correlation between the drug problem and the mental health issues being experienced locally and across the country. For that reason, he said it is important that law enforcement be involved in the upcoming event.
He also said it will be helpful for the public to know where the sheriff’s office can and can’t help when related to mental health issues.
“I think it is important for the public to know that we are limited in the ability we have to deal in the field with those dealing with a mental health crisis. There are not many options we have, but we are trying to get more training and the ability to access more mental health services,” he said.
This includes the use of tablets that all deputies have access to so people in a mental health crisis can talk directly to a qualified mental health professional. It allows the person to get direct contact with someone with more experience and the ability to help them.
“I think the public will start to see the serious issue and void when it comes to the availability of proper mental health treatment. The field is short on people and the lack of beds for those who need more intense treatment,” he said. “It makes it tough on first responders, whether it is community mental health or law enforcement, the avenues we have to go are limited.”
The event is free to attend for HLSC members and $15 for non-members. Pre-registration is preferred but not required and walk-ins are welcomed. To pre-register go to forms.gle/9TLHzc8bgGZ3szne8. Light refreshments also will be provided.
