CADILLAC — On Tuesday, the Michigan Legislature sent a bill to the desk of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for her signature.
While that in itself is not unique, the bill that was forwarded Tuesday is something that has many Michiganders wondering, especially those who enjoy hunting deer.
Rep. Michele Hoitenga, R-Manton, spearheaded the efforts to restore the practice of baiting and feeding deer in Michigan and the fruits of that labor now sit on the desk of the governor. The plan would end the ban issued by the Michigan Natural Resources Commission last year amid concerns about the spread of chronic wasting disease.
Hoitenga said the baiting and feeding ban puts unnecessary restrictions on Michigan hunters with little evidence it will prevent the spread of disease. Her plan, House Bill 4687, would allow people to engage in baiting during open seasons on deer and elk in Michigan.
“The NRC banned baiting, but that didn’t eliminate the natural instinct of deer to herd for warmth and food,‘ Hoitenga said. “The baiting ban is hurting the situation by driving people away from the sport. Hunting prevents overpopulation — and that is key to preventing the spread of disease.‘
In September, Ted Nugent was in the state capitol to speak in support of legislation sponsored by Hoitenga in front of the House Committee on Government Operations.
During the hour-long committee meeting, Nugent spoke about how he is approached every day of his life by Michigan families who want to talk about hunting and the great outdoors. He said during the last couple of years those same people have expressed “heartbreak‘ and “anger‘ because the regulations in Michigan are pushing them out of the sport of deer hunting.
Hoitenga said the decrease in hunting license sales will hurt Michigan’s conservation efforts, as well as the rural and Northern Michigan communities that receive an economic boost from hunting activity.
Last year, hunting and fishing license sales made up 20% of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ entire annual budget, equal to $83.5 million. These funds were used to aid the recovery of endangered and threatened species, including restoring thousands of acres of habitat and wetlands.
Hoitenga said she is opposed to the ban because she doesn’t feel it is based on sound science but that shouldn’t be misconstrued as her being anti-DNR. She said the DNR does good things and they are a needed part of conservation in the state. Her opinion is the ban is based on “flawed research.‘
Despite making it to the governor’s desk, the feeling is Whitmer will likely not sign it and instead veto the legislation.
BACKGROUND ON THE BAN
In August 2018, the Michigan Natural Resources Commission released its new regulations designed to combat the spread of chronic wasting disease.
For those who don’t know, CWD attacks the central nervous system of infected animals, resulting in emaciation, abnormal behavior and loss of bodily functions. There is no recovery, and the disease always results in the death of the animal.
To date, there have been no reported cases of CWD infection in humans. However, as a precaution, the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization recommend that infected animals not be consumed as food by either humans or domestic animals.
These new regulations include a statewide ban on the use of all-natural cervid urine-based lures and attractants, except for lures that are approved by the Archery Trade Association. Also included is an immediate ban on baiting and feeding in the 16-county area identified as the CWD Management Zone. This area includes Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot, Hillsdale, Ingham, Ionia, Isabella, Jackson, Kent, Mecosta, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, Ottawa, and Shiawassee counties.
The ban on baiting and feeding in the Lower Peninsula became effective on Jan. 31. There is an exception to this ban for hunters with disabilities who meet specific requirements. The start date on this regulation also was intended to allow bait producers and retailers time to adjust to the new rule.
This, however, isn’t the first time a ban was put into place in recent history.
In 2008, a baiting ban in the Lower Peninsula was initiated in response to positive chronic wasting disease test results from a single deer from a privately owned facility in Kent County. In 2008, a 3-year-old doe tested positive for CWD, but officials were uncertain how the animal contracted the disease.
The Natural Resource Commission voted in 2011 to temporarily lift the ban until the NRC decision in August 2018.
THE SCIENCE BEHIND THE BAN
Chad Stewart is a biologist for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. In particular, Stewart is a deer, elk and moose management specialist. To say he is in tune with the hooved and antlered animals of the state would be an understatement.
When looking at the baiting ban and why it was enacted there are several things to consider. This includes how CWD is spread, how it ended up in Michigan, how deer move and why the ban is in the Lower Peninsula and not the Upper Peninsula.
HOW CWD IS SPREAD
Stewart said CWD is a transmissible disease and is caused by infectious prions. Prion diseases or transmissible spongiform encephalopathies are a family of rare progressive neurodegenerative disorders that affect both humans and animals, according to the U. S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They are distinguished by long incubation periods, characteristic spongiform changes associated with neuronal loss, and a failure to induce an inflammatory response.
The CDC also said the causative agents of TSEs are believed to be prions. The term “prions‘ refers to abnormal, pathogenic agents that are transmissible and can induce abnormal folding of specific normal cellular proteins called prion proteins that are found most abundantly in the brain. The functions of these normal prion proteins are still not completely understood, according to the CDC.
The abnormal folding of the prion proteins leads to brain damage and the characteristic signs and symptoms of the disease. Prion diseases are usually rapidly progressive and always fatal, according to the CDC.
“It (prions) is different than a virus or bacteria. It is not a living organism. It can’t be killed,‘ Stewart said. “It can be ‘deactivated’ but it is extremely difficult. It is not something you can freeze out, flood out or heat it out unless it is extreme heat.‘
When looking at CWD, Stewart said studies have shown it is like Scrapie, which is the sheep equivalent of CWD. Like Scrapie, CWD is infectious over time and doesn’t become inactive over time once it is in the environment, according to Stewart.
The CWD prions are expelled through the deer’s saliva, urine, and feces, but Stewart said the concentration of the prions is different between them. Of course, deer to deer contact is one way the disease is spread, but Stewart said it also is important to understand how it can impact the environment.
“It is easy for people to assume that once it is there you can’t get rid of it. That is true, but the time in the environment is important,‘ he said. “Go to areas that have had the disease for decades, like in Wisconsin or Wyoming. The environment is saturated (with prions).‘
Stewart said it is not like a virus or bacteria that splits off and spreads. If people are putting out material like scented products or food that have the prions, humans can contribute to the accumulation in the environment.
If the disease is on the landscape for a short amount of time, the infected animal or animals can be removed. The prions that are in the environment will remain, but the spreading of the disease has been stopped. Although there is no guarantee another deer won’t pick it up, the possibility is smaller than in an area that has had it for decades. For that reason, early detection of CWD is crucial.
HOW DID CWD COME TO MICHIGAN?
Stewart said when it comes to how CWD came to Michigan, it is unknown. He said it was introduced years before the DNR found it. Naturally, CWD will spread slowly on the landscape, but due to human interaction it spread quicker, Stewart said. He also said it is likely that CWD was introduced to Michigan by humans.
The actual cause, however, will probably never be known, Stewart said.
DEER MOVEMENT AND THE SPREAD OF CWD
Stewart said he believes when looking at why the baiting ban is happening you have to first understand that deer are social animals. He also said a lot of times when talking with people or looking at comments online some people like to over generalize what the baiting ban is meant to do.
It is not about stopping a person from putting corn or apples out so they can sit over the pile and shoot a deer. Baiting is the repetitive placement of food in an area where food is not normally found. When a hunter baits they are altering the movement so the deer will go there often in an attempt to make their hunt more successful, Stewart said.
Hunters rarely shoot a deer over a bait pile the first time they put it out. The deer have to find the corn or apples and then the hunter replaces it. Once the deer realizes there is a food source there, it will alter its behavior and spend more time at the bait site, he said. There also are research articles that show deer will shift centers of activity when the bait is on the ground.
“We acknowledge deer are social animals and they interact regardless of baiting. But when you put bait on the ground you are drawing in multiple social groups together. If not at the same time, over time because of the prions in the environment,‘ he said. “If one of the animals in a social group has (CWD) the likelihood of spreading it to a second or third social group is higher. That is the science behind (the ban).‘
To explain it differently, Stewart used the analogy of a family of four.
If a member of the family gets the flu, Stewart said the likelihood of another family member getting it is higher. There are things the family members can do to try and protect against getting the flu such as not drinking from the same cup or eating off the same plate, which limits contact, he said.
At the same time, when a family member has the flu they are not hosting parties and inviting other families over. The chances of someone from outside the family getting the flu would be higher.
“You are not bringing in more people and doing the same sort of thing you always did when someone has the flu. Furthermore, (other families) wouldn’t want to come. That is where the baiting or feeding ban comes in. That is the common sense approach behind it.‘
WHAT IF THE BAN IS LIFTED BY THE GOVERNOR
Although Stewart said he has heard Gov. Whitmer will likely not sign the legislation that lifts the baiting and feeding ban in the Lower Peninsula if she does he has no control over that.
"Honestly with my job I can only worry about what the recommendations are. Control is out of my hands when it comes to the NRC and state government," he said. "If that is the direction it happens then we will adjust the best we can. We stand behind our actions."
Currently, he also said he doesn't see the DNR seeking to recommend to the NRC to lift the ban that is in place. That could change depending on future DNR directors, but right now he doesn't see that change coming under the current leadership.
"We understand social issues. People have business set around it and people like to use this technique, but we feel this is in the best interest and health of the deer herd," Stewart said.
