What is threatening our forests?

The 21st Century is full of threats.
There are threats of war, threats of cyber attacks and threats of infectious diseases. While the threats against our forests are different, they are no less dangerous to the forest ecosystem.
There are tiny tree killers, squirrel mayhem, nest caterpillars and then there is the tortrix. It’s not the popular corn chips from Guatemala, it’s a moth. A recently released report by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Michigan Forest Health Highlights Report, has all the answers to any tree health questions.
The annual publication produced by the DNR’s forest health team reports on weather conditions, commonly seen forest pests and diseases, invasive species like kudzu vine and university research related to the detection and management of forest threats.
Top issues in 2021 included oak wilt disease treatments, public outreach on an outbreak of spongy moth caterpillars, formerly called gypsy moth, and treatments for the invasive hemlock woolly adelgid in the western Lower Peninsula. Efforts to survey and treat red pine stands affected by the spread of Heterobasidion root disease also continued from previous years.
The report also discusses a new invasive species to Michigan, the balsam woolly adelgid. It was discovered by an arborist in Kent County in July and the pocket of infested trees was destroyed. The DNR said monitoring continues to make sure that other areas are not infected.
“The balsam woolly adelgid and other invasives have the potential to harm Michigan’s trees and forests,” DNR Forest Health Program Manager Sue Tangora said. “You can help protect the places you love from the spread of invasive pests and diseases by reporting potential sightings to the Midwest Invasive Species Information Network — visit online or download the app to your phone.”
The DNR’s forest health staff, federal partners and local community scientists work together to protect Michigan’s trees. In addition to surveying for and treating existing threats, they’re keeping a sharp eye on the horizon for encroaching pests.
Pests like the spotted lanternfly, a colorful, winged insect that voraciously feeds on maple trees, hops and grapes.
Locally, DNR Forester Blair Tweedale said the Cadillac area saw heavy impact from the spongy moth caterpillar outbreak in 2021. He said the outbreak defoliated many oaks, aspen and some white pine trees in the area. He also said last year was likely the peak of the outbreak and this year there should be less impact.
“That’s not to say it could not be higher in areas where (spongy moth caterpillars) wasn’t present last year,” he said. “The species is very cyclic and it should be on the downturn.”
Widespread invasive spongy moth outbreaks in Michigan became apparent in the mid-1980s, but it has been present in the state since the 1950s. Suppression programs in the 1990s and 2000s introduced predators, parasitoids and a fungal disease called Entomophaga maimaiga to aid the naturally occurring nucleopolyhedrosis virus in controlling populations.
NPV and the fungal disease have important benefits — they are specific to spongy moth populations and do not affect people, pets or beneficial insects like pollinators or insect predators. In addition, they remain in the environment, continuing to help control spongy moth populations every year.
The fungal disease spreads best in moist springs, so with the forecast calling for a wet April and May, it should thrive, according to Tweedale.
As for oak wilt, Tweedale said the DNR continues to monitor its spread on state and private lands through surveying and reports from the public. He also said the DNR is monitoring and treating areas of state land to help control the spread of oak wilt.
From April 15 to July 15, oak trees are at high risk for oak wilt, a serious fungal disease that can weaken white oaks and kill red oak trees within weeks of infection, according to the DNR. During this time of year, flying beetles can carry oak wilt fungus spores from tree to tree, and the DNR said the fungus can infect trees through wounds left by pruning or storm damage.
The fungus can move from an infected oak to neighboring oaks through root grafts. Depending on tree size, the DNR said adjacent oaks may be connected to other trees, or grafted, through root systems. Roots of large trees can reach 100 or more feet.
Left untreated, the DNR said oak wilt will continue to move from tree to tree, killing more red oak over an increasingly larger area. As more trees die from oak wilt, more fungal spores are produced, which allows the beetle to carry infection to new locations. Trees in the white oak family are more likely to survive an infection because they are capable of compartmentalizing the fungus.
Trees in the red oak family are most susceptible to oak wilt. These trees have leaves with pointed tips and include black oak, northern red oak and northern pin oak. Trees in the white oak group have rounded leaf edges and include white oak and swamp white oak. They are less susceptible.
The DNR said symptoms most often appear from late June through September. Affected trees will suddenly begin to wilt from the top-down, rapidly dropping leaves, which can be green, brown or a combination of both colors.
Firewood also can harbor the fungus, so don’t move firewood from place to place in the state. If you suspect your firewood is infected with oak wilt, you can help slow the spread by burning it, chipping it or debarking it before April. Once the firewood has been dried over a year and/or all the bark loosens, the firewood can no longer spread oak wilt.
As for Heterobasidion root disease, or HRD, Tweedale said the natural and native fungus affects pine species of trees in Michigan and harvesting during the time of spread requires the stump of the tree to be treated with a fungicide to help prevent the spread.
The area of the Colfax Fire, which burned 378 acres last spring before being brought under control through the combined efforts of multiple departments, is starting to show good natural regeneration, according to Tweedale. He also said the DNR did a salvage timber sale and some areas of the fire will have to be replanted where natural regeneration is not happening.
“Last year was an active fire season and I would say it was a higher than average fire season due to weather conditions,” he said. “We are staffing up and getting ready for this season.”
