CADILLAC — Mother’s Day is about celebrating the women who take on the task of raising the next generation. Because motherhood comes in all different shapes and sizes, local single, foster and adoptive mothers are sharing their unique experiences as a mom.
Those who come from a more traditional family might not understand the struggles that can come with parenting alone.
“It’s not all sunshine and rainbows. It’s a lot of work and dedication, sweat, tears,” said single mother Jennifer Connell. “But would I do it all over again? Yes, I would, because I love my son and I don’t know where I would be without him.”
When she found out she was pregnant with her son Ezekiel, Connell said she knew it was a chance to have a clean slate. Struggling with anxiety, depression and ADHD for some time, Connell’s parenting journey has not always been easy. She said her illnesses makes it difficult to keep her home clean and to keep a schedule, but she knew the work would have to be put in to care for her son.
Being Ezekiel’s only present parent, all cleaning and care responsibilities lie on Connell’s shoulders. With the help of her Family First representative, she said she’s been able to tackle her chores on a day-to-day basis.
“My worker from Family First got me laminated days Monday through Friday. Monday’s the bathroom, Tuesday’s the kitchen, Wednesday’s the living room, stuff like that,” she said. “So when I go to the rooms, I’m like, ‘Okay, I have to clean this,’ and so I’m able to concentrate on one room at a time.”
The other difficulty that Connell said comes with being a single mother is having a lack of connection with Ezekiel’s father. Without another individual to share responsibility with, there is little time to take care of herself and distress. At the same time, she gets to spend all of her time with her son, which she said makes it all worth it.
“I get all the cuddles and kisses,” she said. “And I get the mom, mom, come play with me!”
Single parenthood was a choice for Manton resident Beverly Frey, and she said she wouldn’t have it any other way. Frey has never been married, but has always loved children. When Sarah came to her as a foster child in 1998, the connection was instant.
“It was kind of love at first sight. Just talking to her, sitting down in Eagle Village, I just fell in love with her,” Frey said. “There was just something there; we clicked. It was just really kind of cool, so a couple of weeks later, she came to live with me.”
Sarah was around 14-years-old at the time, and Frey said as they settled into a life together, she truly became like a daughter to her. After some back and forth with other foster homes facilities, Frey knew that she wanted to fight to keep Sarah and had some adoption papers drawn up.
The process became complicated when Frey and Sarah were told the paperwork needed to be filed in Wexford County, where Frey lives, rather than Antrim County where Sarah was from.
In the end, they decided not to complete the adoption process, but Sarah has remained like a daughter to Frey, eventually giving her two grandchildren.
“Giving me those two grandsons, they are just the most important things in my life,” Frey said. “And I do whatever I can to help them and to nurture them, and to teach them things.”
Since bringing Sarah into her home, Frey has had been a foster mother to several other children, but stopped around 2008 to give full-time attention to her grandsons. However, she said her time as a foster parent will always be one of the best things she’s ever done.
“Foster care is probably one of the most rewarding things you can ever do,” she said. “But it’s also one of the hardest things you can do.”
Redefining what it means to have a full house, Jen Johns currently has seven children in her care. Three of those children are Johns’ own from her first marriage, and two are the children of her current husband.
The couple originally entered the foster care system to try and adopt the two younger siblings of Johns’ biological children, but they were eventually adopted by the foster parents who had been housing them.
They decided to continue their foster parent license to give a home to other children who need one. Since then, several foster children have come into the care of Johns and her husband, and they’ve made the choice to adopt two siblings, one who is 12 years old and one who is 20 months old, that were recently placed with them. Keeping siblings together is one of the reasons Johns said she fosters.
“We see a lot of siblings that are separated in foster care, so our goal is to try keeping siblings together as much as possible,” she said. “Our two fosters do have another sibling that is not placed in our home, but she is only five minutes from us, so it makes it easy for visitations and stuff.”
Adoption was the end goal for Johns when she and her husband made the choice to foster. Initially, it was about keeping families together, but now, she can’t imagine life without her son, or his younger sister.
“It took us a little while to decide that adoption was going to be for us, but the son that we have, we wouldn’t know life outside of him not being here at this point,” she said. “And it’s just like having a set of triplets because they’re 12, 12 and 13-year-olds, they’re so close... so it would be different if he wasn’t here.”
Unexpected, but enthusiastically welcomed adoption has also been the case for Mary Galvanek and her husband Alan Hubble. When the two had their first child, Oliver, they were living in Colorado, and that’s where they came to find their two adopted children, Alyssa and Julian. The now family of five came back to the Cadillac area where Galvanek has since given birth to her youngest son Charlie, begun her outdoor education program, Forest and Farm, and run the Cadillac Farmer’s Market.
The market is where she came across two siblings, Derek and Emory, who she now has guardianship over. Galvanek said there are a lot of stigmas and judgments that come with adoption and guardianships, but said her intention has always been to help and set an example for children and families in her community.
“I see it as a ripple effect. Now, I see a family in crisis, I can help that family, and that family can thrive, which will create a ripple effect, a wave effect from their nucleus outward to the rest of the community,” she said. “So you change one person’s mind or you change one person’s life, and they’re going to want to go out there and do that again for others.”
