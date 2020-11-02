CADILLAC — Yes to masks, no to campaign hats.
There's a lot of presidential campaign gear for sale; vendors selling MAGA and Trump gear under awnings at major street intersections have been a not-infrequent sight in recent months.
And while Tuesday's election is the reason for the campaign gear, the one place you're not supposed to wear campaign apparel is the polls.
"I’d like to remind voters that campaign material is not allowed in the polling locations," said Wexford County Clerk Alaina Nyman.
"Voters are not permitted to be carrying/wearing any campaign-related items/clothing," said Missaukee County Clerk Jessica Nielsen, in an email to the Cadillac News. That includes "clothing, hats, pens, buttons" and more.
If you've got a "Biden Harris" pin stuck to the lapel of your cut, you'll be expected to take it off or to otherwise obscure it from view. Carrying a campaign pen? Either leave it in the car or keep it in the bottom of your purse where nobody can see it.
Wearing a Trump tee-shirt? Turn it inside out or cover it up by zipping your coat.
What about a mask or face shield?
Yes, you can and should wear one, though you won't be turned away from the polls if you've opted not to wear respiratory protection.
What about a campaign mask?
You might be asked to turn it inside out.
"Campaign shirts, buttons, hats, masks, are strongly discouraged," said Osceola County Clerk Karen Bluhm. "Unless they can be concealed in some manner—say a jacket, hat inside out, mask inside out."
There are also general expectations of how to behave; don't, for example, badger other voters to cast a ballot for your guy.
Under Michigan statute (PA 156 of 2012) "An election inspector or any other person in a polling room, in a compartment connected to a polling room, or within 100 feet from any entrance to a building in which a polling place is located shall not persuade or endeavor to persuade a person to vote for or against any particular candidate or party ticket or for or against any ballot question that is being voted on at the election."
On Monday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and attorneys general from other states issued a reminder that voter intimidation is illegal.
"Voter intimidation is illegal in every state—whether it happens in person or from a car. As state attorneys general, we are working closely with our partners in law enforcement to make sure everyone has safe access to the polls," read an emailed statement. "Voters have the right to cast a ballot free from intimidation or harassment, and we won't tolerate anything less. People who witness concerning behavior should immediately report it to law enforcement authorities.”
