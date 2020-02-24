CADILLAC — Voters are getting their first of two chances to say who the next president will be.
Michigan’s presidential primaries are being held on March 10. Michiganders will voice their opinion about who should be on the ballot in November.
While President Donald Trump is almost certainly going to be the Republican nominee for the General Election in November 2020, he faces some opposition from his own party. In Michigan, the other Republican vying for the Republican nomination is former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld. Former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford and former Illinois Congressman Bill Walsh have dropped out of the race, though their names will appear on the ballot. Roque de La Fuente is not on the ballot in Michigan.
The list of Democrats seeking the nomination and on the ballot is much longer.
Some of the candidates have already dropped out of the race.
The Michigan Secretary of State lists Democratic candidates as Michael Bennet, Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julian Castro, John Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Joe Sestak, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson and Andrew Yang.
However, only Biden, Bloomberg, Buttigieg, Gabbard, Klobuchar, Sanders, Steyer and Warren are actively campaigning. The others have dropped out of the Democratic race.
In addition to the presidential races, voters have local issues on the ballot to consider.
The following is a breakdown by county of what’s on the ballot.
MISSAUKEE COUNTY
There’s one county-wide proposal on the ballot in Missaukee County for March 10.
Voters will be asked to support a 0.25 mill proposal to fund the recycling center. The funds would replace a USDA grant that the center has received for about a decade but did not receive this year. If the center receives the grant in the future, officials say the millage would not be levied (for more details, see the story on A1 and A2). The millage would be new but would allow the recycling center to remain open after Sept. 30, 2020.
There are two other proposals on the ballot in Missaukee County, according to Clerk Jessica Nielsen. However, both ballot proposals are for the COOR (Crawford, Oscoda, Ogemaw and Roscommon) ISD, which affects just 5 of Missaukee County’s 17 jurisdictions.
Both ballot proposals would restore previous funding levels.
The first ballot proposal would restore the 0.1171 mill special education millage in the ISD’s four school districts for 10 years. It would raise an estimated $366,849.79 in its first year.
The second ballot proposal would “restore its allocated millage to the full amount previously allocated for operating purposes.‘ The 10-year, 0.047 mill would raise $147,241.16 in 2020.
OSCEOLA COUNTY
There is not much on the March ballot for Osceola County residents beyond the presidential primaries but those in Orient and Sherman townships will find more on their ballots.
Those in Sherman Township will be able to vote on the Cadillac Public Schools millage proposal.
This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of no more than 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance.
Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation of 18.9924 mills on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Cadillac Area Public Schools, Wexford, Osceola and Lake Counties be renewed for a period of 5 years, 2021 to 2025, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and 18 mills are levied in 2021 is approximately $5,578,947. This is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2020 tax levy should it not be renewed.
Orient Township residents will be able to vote on a millage proposal for Chippewa Hills School District.
The Chippewa School’s millage proposal will additionally tax no more than 1.5 mills for a period of 10 years from 2020 to 2029. This millage is designed to create a sinking fund for the construction or repair of school buildings, security improvements, acquisition or upgrading of technology, the purchase of real estate and sites for construction of buildings. The millage is estimated to collect, should it be passed and levied in 2020, approximately $1,210,152 through Mecosta, Isabella and Osceola counties.
WEXFORD COUNTY
Only one other item will be on the ballot in March besides the presidential primary — a millage renewal for Cadillac Area Public Schools.
Cadillac Area Public Schools has its operating millage renewal proposal on the ballot. The renewal will allow the district to levy the statutory rate of 18 mills on all property, except principal residences and qualified agricultural properties, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation guarantee. The millage renewal would span from 2021-2025.
According to the ballot language for the proposal, it says the estimate of the revenue the district will collect if the renewal is approved in 2021 is nearly $5.6 million.
CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown has said it is not an increase in taxes and most residents will not be impacted. She also said it is for the non-homestead property and not primary homes. She also said there is no increase in the renewal and is used for the operation of the district.
Brown said when it comes to the operation of the district that could mean things such as supplies students use, transportation, wages for teachers and support staff. She said it is one way the district can operate and educate its students. The money generated from the renewal makes up about 17% of the district’s annual budget of roughly $30 million.
ABSENTEE BALLOTS
In 2018, voters approved a ballot initiative that allows people to vote absentee for any reason. The rule change was part of Proposition 3, which voters approved in November 2018.
With the presidential primary coming up, local county clerks weighed in on how many applications they received so far.
Missaukee County Clerk Jessica Nielsen said as of early February 1,047 absentee applications had been sent, comprised mostly of those that are on the permanent absentee list. She also said it means they are automatically sent a ballot application for every election for which they are eligible.
Of those, Nielsen said 561 had been marked as returned, and 336 ballots had been marked as sent. What that means is many ballots need to be sent to voters who have returned a ballot application, according to Neilsen.
She also said 26 ballots had already been marked as returned, which means they have been voted, sealed, signed and returned to the local clerk for retention until election day when they will be processed.
In Osceola County, clerk Karen Bluhm said a report she pulled from Qualified Voter File in early February stated 763 absentee applications had been sent out and 223 of those applications had been received back.
Bluhm also said 235 absentee ballots had been sent including military or overseas ballots that are done electronically. In all, Bluhm said 32 absentee ballots have been returned as of early February.
In Wexford, 823 absentee voter applications were mailed, and 327 were returned as of early February, according to Wexford County Clerk Alaina Nyman. She also said 327 ballots were sent, and 37 ballots have been marked as returned.
