What's keeping people out of the workforce?

CADILLAC — Politicians and policy-makers like to talk about "good-paying jobs."
The "good job" is touted as the secret to breaking a family out of poverty—make enough money, and you won't be poor.
It seems simple and intuitive, and job-training programs are designed to aim the unemployed at higher-skilled jobs; the worker's ticket to the middle class.
But according to a new study by the Citizens Research Council of Michigan, jobs programs may be failing a population that could really use the help.
For starters, there's a disconnect between job training programs and the jobs that are actually available.
"It is expected that, while job growth will be concentrated in occupations that have higher educational requirements, the vast majority of job openings will continue to be concentrated in low- and middle-skilled jobs," the paper, titled "Overcoming Barriers for the Underemployed: Opportunities for Michigan to Grow, Leverage its Labor Force," states.
Michigan runs nearly 30 talent programs, many of which face restrictions due to federal funding, and which often serve specific populations, such as the unemployed or ex-offenders.
"An assessment of available programs indicates an emphasis on job search, job placement and, to a more limited extent, job training among existing services. Meanwhile, far fewer resources exist that assist job seekers with work readiness, work supports and basic education," the report notes.
Assuming that low-skilled jobs are also low-wage jobs, that means that as training programs encourage people to achieve degrees or certifications, job openings for low-skilled jobs (those that require only a high school diploma or GED, for example,) will grow faster than the higher-skilled job openings.
Low-skill jobs are "the type of job that after a week or two, you sort of know everything you need to know to do the job," said Eric Lupher, president of the Citizens Research Council, about the report's findings.
Obvious candidates to fill those jobs are the working poor, people who are underemployed, or people who have previously left the workforce, the report says.
But low-skilled, low-wage workers "are less likely to have the personal resources to help them overcome barriers to employment – either before or after acquiring a job," the report states.
The system isn't designed to keep the working poor in a job.
"The system is really designed to get people into a job. And, and then sort of wash their hands of them and say, 'We've done everything we can,'" Lupher told the Cadillac News.
Workers of different ages have different needs.
Blue collar workers who were laid off during the recession and tend to be older have different needs; some are "in sight of the end of their career," Lupher said. "Can we teach an old dog new tricks?"
Rob Dickinson, a regional director for Michigan Works! in Northern Michigan agreed with Lupher's assessment.
Training that older workers had may no longer be relevant for the jobs that are available.
And the aging population faces health care issues from multiple directions that keep some older workers from the workforce. Some older workers are caring for parents, children or spouses.
Or they might be caring for themselves.
Michigan has among the highest levels of people on disability in the nation, Lupher said.
The opioid epidemic is also a factor; addiction causes some people to lose jobs.
Educating employers about treatment options can help keep people employed, according to Dickinson.
Marijuana legalization complicates matters as well because some employers refuse to let people work if they have marijuana in their system, Lupher said.
Younger workers face other barriers to the workforce, including childcare, housing and transportation.
Low-income housing close to work could help, Lupher said.
The study also notes that wages have not kept pace with rising costs.
