CADILLAC — If you’re heading to the polls tomorrow and aren’t taking advantage of Michigan’s revamped absentee voter law, you’ll need to know what you’re voting on.
For starters, if you ask for a Democratic ballot, you can vote on which of the remaining candidates you’d like to face Donald Trump (the president is also facing a Republican primary but an elected president hasn’t failed to land their party’s nomination since 1856, according to NPR).
But aside from the top-of-the-ballot races, voters have important local issues to decide.
MISSAUKEE COUNTY
A county-wide ballot proposal in Missaukee County would levy a 0.25 millage to keep the county recycling center open. A grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture subsidized the recycling center’s operations for 10 years but the county did not receive the grant this year. The millage would not be levied in full if the county gets the USDA grant in the future.
Two other proposals are on the ballot in Missaukee Count for the COOR (Crawford, Oscoda, Ogemaw and Roscommon) ISD, which affects just five of Missaukee County’s 17 jurisdictions.
Both ballot proposals would restore previous funding levels.
The first ballot proposal would restore the 0.1171 mill special education millage in COOR ISD’s four school districts for 10 years. It would raise an estimated $366,849.79 in its first year.
The second ballot proposal would “restore its allocated millage to the full amount previously allocated for operating purposes.‘ The 10-year, 0.047 mill would raise $147,241.16 in 2020.
OSCEOLA COUNTY
Sherman Township voters within the Cadillac Area Public Schools district will be asked to renew an 18.9924 mill tax on non-residential property (for more, see the Wexford County section of this story).
Orient Township voters within the Chippewa Hills school district will be asked to approve a 10-year, 1.5 mill sinking fund for the construction or repair of school buildings, security improvements, acquisition or upgrading of technology, the purchase of real estate and sites for construction of buildings.
WEXFORD COUNTY
Only one other item will be on the ballot in March besides the presidential primary — a millage renewal for Cadillac Area Public Schools.
Cadillac Area Public Schools has its operating millage renewal proposal on the ballot. The renewal will allow the district to levy the statutory rate of 18 mills on all property, except principal residences and qualified agricultural properties, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation guarantee. The millage renewal would span from 2021-2025.
According to the ballot language for the proposal, it says the estimate of the revenue the district will collect if the renewal is approved in 2021 is nearly $5.6 million.
CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown has said it is not an increase in taxes and most residents will not be impacted. She also said it is for the non-homestead property and not primary homes. She also said there is no increase in the renewal and is used for the operation of the district.
Victoria Martin also contributed reporting for this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.