What some students did on summer vacation — Get paid

CADILLAC — Nine young adults from the Cadillac area and 20 from the Northwest Michigan region earned money and work experience through a program offered by Northwest Michigan Works! and three intermediate school districts.
The program — Summer Young Professionals — was designed to reduce youth unemployment and place young adults, ages 14-24, on the right path to achieve lifelong economic self-sufficiency. The initiative also supports young adults who are struggling to obtain employment by exposing them to multiple career and educational opportunities, such as entering a Registered Apprenticeship program, earning a college degree or certificate, and obtaining sustainable employment.
Participants in the program included two youth from the Char-Em ISD, nine from Northwest Education Services and nine from the Wexford-Missaukee ISD. The Char-Em participants gained work experience at Fletch’s GMC and Audi and County Wide PowerSports in Petoskey. Northwest Education Services and Wexford-Missaukee ISD offered welding classes and the participants in those classes earned a total of 15 welding certifications.
“Wexford-Missaukee CTC had the honor to partner with Northwest Michigan Works! for this outstanding opportunity to work with nine talented individuals over the summer,” Matt Larkins, Wexford-Missuakee Career Tech Center welding teacher, said. “Because of this generous program, these young professionals learned valuable skills, work experience, certifications and received career insight from local industry partners in the Metal Fabrication and Welding skilled trade. This community outreach is a fantastic way to provide the necessary skills and encourage individuals with varying demographics to start a career in a skilled trade that is increasing in need year after year.”
Founded in 1974, Networks Northwest facilitates and manages various programs and services for the 10-county region. Networks Northwest’s member counties include Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Manistee, Missaukee and Wexford.
