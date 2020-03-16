CADILLAC — Every three years, members of the Cadillac Area Community Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee ask their peers what they think are the most important issues facing tweens and teens.
Recently, the Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education found out what area youth believe are the biggest issues. While things like drugs, alcohol, and bullying are mentioned in questions on the survey, the point is not to bring light to those issues but rather help the YAC figure out how best to spend grant dollars to help support tweens and teens. The survey was conducted last fall.
During a presentation by YAC members, Sawyer McClure and Isabella Peccia gave a presentation regarding the data. In total, 617 students filled out the survey that was disseminated via email. Of the more than 600 responses, 347 came from students in seventh or eighth grades while the remaining 270 responses were from students in 9-12th grades.
While there were a total of 617 students who answered questions, 100% did not always answer each one.
The results showed roughly 51% of the junior high students who filled out the survey were males with roughly 46% females. The remaining percentage of students who filled out the survey marked “other‘ for their gender. At the high school, roughly 62% of the students who filled out the survey were females while roughly 34% were males. The remaining percentage of students who filled out the survey marked “other‘ for their gender.
Survey questions ranged from topics like where do you live and how do you get around (transportation) to do you always have a place to sleep. A vast majority, 97% of high school respondents and nearly 98% of junior high respondents said they do always have a place to sleep.
The survey also asked students if they felt they had enough food at home. In both the high school and junior high results, nearly 84% said they felt that was true but between 15-16% answered sometimes.
Questions about safety also were asked.
According to the survey, nearly 14% of high school students felt unsafe in the park while nearly 37% felt unsafe on trails. In the downtown area of Cadillac, 23% of high schoolers who responded felt unsafe while roughly 9% felt unsafe around the lakefront. Just over 4% of high schoolers who responded said they didn’t feel safe at home, while the biggest percentage, nearly 56%, said they didn’t feel unsafe at any of those locations.
It was similar for the junior high respondents as nearly 63% said they didn’t feel unsafe at any of those locations. By percentage, the students felt unsafe on the trails (nearly 24%), downtown (22%), the park (15%) and at home (3%).
As for the top issues facing youth today, things like stress from school, stress from friends and mental health topped both the lists. At the high school level, other top concerns included family money concerns and alcohol/drug abuse.
Vaping and e-cigarettes were considered by both high school and junior high students to be the No. 1 substance believed to be currently abused by most students. They also believed marijuana, 15% of high school respondents and nearly 39% of junior high respondents, to be the second-highest substance to be currently abused by most students followed by alcohol.
Similarly, nearly 100% of all the respondents said they understood the health risks associated with vaping/e-cigarettes. In a question asked only to high school students, 57% who answered said they felt underage drinking is an issue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.