Q: We were driving by the clock tower the other day and noticed the time was off. When is that going to be fixed?
A: Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne said the trailhead is still under construction but should be completed within the next couple of weeks. Once that’s completed, Payne said the clock tower also will have the correct time.
Q: Who is responsible for trimming back the overgrowth on Holly Road, across the street from the lake in the middle of the 600 block?
A: Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne told Rover the city trims along Holly Road as needed for truck clearance.
He also said across from 612 Holly Road, and to the east, is property owned by Harborview Apartment. To the west of that is city property, Payne said. The city does clear brush for travel purposes on city property, but some residents take care of it on their own too.
With road construction completed on Holly Road, there will be more room to maneuver. He also said besides the portion of the property that is owned by Harborview, the city will trim brush back from the curb. He said annually crews trim brush back and are currently in the process of doing that throughout the city.
Do you have a question for Rover? If so, you can email it to news@cadillacnews.com or call (231) 775-NEWS (6397).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.