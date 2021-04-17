CADILLAC — We're about to get another roundabout.
In a $23.1 million proposed budget for FY 2022, the city's plan to build a roundabout at M-55 and Crosby Road is one of the more notable expenditures. Roads are a more than $2 million expense in this proposed budget; that's "a lot more" than usual, according to Finance Director Owen Roberts, and comes on the heels of Cadillac issuing road bonds last summer.
In addition to the roundabout, the city will also undertake road construction projects on West Division, Lester and Ayers, among others; more are possible if funds are available after contractors bid for and complete the projects.
Most of the funds for the roundabout at M-55 and Crosby Road will come from the Michigan Department of Transportation.
"It'll be a great safety enhancement and we're getting a $600,000 grant to fund 75% of that project," Roberts said.
Another notable element of the proposed budget is the elimination—through attrition—of one full-time employee. Roberts said the city did that to bolster the water and sewer fund, which faces pressure due to the cost of improvements (construction of the new wellfield will continue in FY 2022) and falling usage.
Even so, the city is proposing a 5% rate increase for water and sewer; the elimination of the full-time employee shaved 1% off of the proposed increase, Roberts said. He added that the city hopes the reduction in employees will be temporary because the city was not over-staffed.
The proposed budget also includes a Headlee rollback; the city won't be able to collect as many mills as the city is otherwise authorized to do because property values are rising so steeply, activating the Headlee rollbacks that limit how quickly property taxes can rise.
"This will be the third year out of the last four years that the millage was rolled back," Roberts said. "We still get some growth, it's just less growth than we would have otherwise been eligible for."
City council will hold a public hearing on the proposed operating budget for FY 2022 as well as the latest version of the Capital Improvement Plan, a document that plans capital projects over a six-year span but is updated annually.
Some of the most expensive proposed Capital projects in FY 2022 (which begin July 1) are the roundabout, at $850,000; several other roads projects; the trailhead at Cadillac Commons, $450,000 and upgrades around Cass/Shelby and Chapin streets, which is related to the Cadillac Lofts project.
Roberts stressed that the city's budget is a constant work-in-progress that reflects the input of various groups; it's normal for a budget to be amended and is often spoken of as a "living document."
You'll get a chance to weigh in on the budget and CIP during Monday's city council hearing, when public hearings on the proposed budget and the CIP are held. It won't be your last chance, however.
"The next three city council meetings will have public discussions, and public hearings related to the budget process," Roberts noted.
You can look over the proposed budget for yourself. The city has posted it online here: http://www.cadillac-mi.net/ArchiveCenter/ViewFile/Item/1243
The proposed Capital Improvement Plan is also online, here: http://www.cadillac-mi.net/ArchiveCenter/ViewFile/Item/1331
