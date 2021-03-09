What to know about this week's vaccine clinics

CADILLAC — More people than ever are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in local counties.
District Health Department No. 10 recently announced that people age 50 and up would be able to get the vaccine in a special clinic this Friday.
But the priority still remains getting to the most vulnerable first.
DHD No. 10 provided an explainer on this week's vaccine clinics, noting that schedulers reach out to the waiting list as soon as the department learns how many vaccines they'll get the next week. Healthcare workers and people 65+ are contacted first (through phone, email or text message). If the department can't reach them, schedulers move farther down the priority list.
"One challenge we face is that some of the counties within our ten-county jurisdiction have exhausted their 65+ waiting lists while other counties still have fairly long lists,‘ stated Kevin Hughes, Health Officer for DHD No. 10. “This prompted us to open up the eligibility so that we can fill our vaccine clinics in each county. By doing this, however, it may appear to some that we are scheduling people in the newly eligible groups before those that are on the waiting list.‘
For this week's first-dose vaccine clinics, DHD No. 10 split up the vaccine supply and reserved more than half of the doses for the 65+ waiting list.
For the remainder of the vaccine supply, DHD No. 10 opened up an online scheduler for individuals 50+, (including 65+ who may still be waiting to be scheduled), to fill clinics. After a day and a half, almost all online slots were full in each county, the department said.
In the coming weeks, the department will continue to use online scheduling (where you sign up for upcoming clinics) but will limit online scheduling to certain groups.
While vaccine supply has improved, the uncertainty of how much vaccine the health department will receive in any given week means DHD No. 10 is only scheduling clinics one week at a time.
That means that the online scheduling tool will tell you that there aren't any clinics for the next year; that's a little misleading. There will almost certainly be a clinic next week and the week after and the week after and so on; it's just not been formally scheduled yet, the department told the Cadillac News last week.
"Individuals must first select the county where they reside, then select one of the dates that is bolded, and then select a time. There will only be one or two dates in bold to choose from in one week. If there are no bolded dates, that means the clinics are full in that county for the week. Residents can select a date and time from any other county in the jurisdiction to receive their vaccine; however, they must go to that same location to receive their second dose. DHD No. 10 will continue to post online schedules for the 50+ priority group toward the end of each week at www.dhd10.org/schedule. We will notify you via social media and our Public Health Alerts when new schedules are posted. Please note we cannot open up dates in future weeks until we know how much vaccine supply we will receive. If you are 50+ and want to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, check back each week to try and schedule online or place yourself on or 50-64 or 65+ waiting list at www.dhd10.org/covid-19-vaccine."
Central Michigan District Health Department, meanwhile, is vaccinating similar demographics as DHD No. 10. Anybody in previous phase groups who haven't been vaccinated yet is still a priority such as people 75+, healthcare workers and certain frontline workers.
Additionally, CMDHD has started scheduling people who are in Phase 1B, Group C (including food processing workers, critical manufacturing, public transit, grocery store workers, US Postal Workers, non-hospital laboratories); persons ages 50 and above (regardless of their medical conditions); and Phase 1C, Group C (caregivers of children with special needs).
People who live in the CMDHD jurisdiction (which includes people in Osceola County) can visit www.cmdhd.org to schedule an appointment if you fall under the priority groups listed above. If appointment slots are full, check back at a later time. Additional clinics will be added as more vaccine becomes available.
The website https://vaccinefinder.org can also help you find a vaccine. It identifies pharmacies and providers that have vaccines. At last check on Monday night, in Cadillac, only the Rite Aid pharmacy had the vaccine in stock.
