CADILLAC — Some are uplifting; some are oddities; some are tragic; all are interesting to the readers of the Cadillac News.
Page visit counts tracked on the Cadillac News website indicate which articles held the most interest for readers during 2019.
The Cadillac News will list those stories — in no particular order in terms of overall page visits — in the following story.
At the end of the story and on the Cadillac News Facebook page will be a link to a survey readers can access to cast a vote for what they believe is the most significant story of 2019.
• Cadillac man remembers helping to remove bell from Edmund Fitzgerald
Cadillac resident Ron Scott was with a team of Americans and Canadians who in 1995 traveled to the site of the Edmund Fitzgerald's watery grave. Their mission was simple: collect the bell on top of the pilot's house, replace it with a replica that featured the engraved names of the 29 crewmen who perished in the shipwreck, and bring the old bell to the surface to be displayed as a memorial at Whitefish Point.
• Cadillac teen styled and photographed by crew from People magazine
On a hot, humid day in August, a team of New York City glam stylists and photographers arrived at Kaley Worst's grandparents' house just down the road from Thirsty's Party Store. Kaley was styled and photographed for an issue of People magazine. The online article focused on four teens and how and why they "took charge of their own health."
• U.S. Border Patrol arrest 8 illegal subjects with ties to two Northern Michigan restaurants
On Sept. 29, U.S. Border Patrol agents responded to an illegal activity tip in Cadillac. The agents arrested five nationals of Mexico as the result of vehicle stops. During the stops, all five individuals freely admitted to being illegally present in the United States and working for Herraduras Mexican Bar and Grill.
• All parties reach tentative agreement in Cadillac Junction litigation
After four hours of meetings and closed sessions, Clam Lake Township, Haring Township and Cadillac have all approved a tentative Cadillac Junction settlement. This settlement ended more than 10 years of back-and-forth legal battles over the 142-acre property located off the U.S. 131 interchange east of Cadillac.
• McBain teacher destroys Confederate flag tile, school investigates
McBain Rural Agricultural School conducted an investigation after a teacher was filmed taking a hammer to a former student’s art tile with a Confederate flag on it.
• Fischer family ready to rebuild Dublin General Store
While many unknowns surround the Dublin General Store fire, Greg Fischer said he is not letting it consume him. He has already forgiven the person who set the fire. Instead, Greg Fischer is looking toward to the future and that future includes a bigger and better Dublin General Store. “I’ve moved past the point of having hard feelings against someone. It is a mystery as to what would cause someone to do that," he said. “We tried to be good neighbors and it is our customers who built this business. The community has been good to us and we have given back."
• Richmond Township man nearly killed by 21-year-old Reed City man forgives assault, wants him off the street
After months of rehab and surgeries, Pete Hoogerhyde sat in the 49th Circuit Courtroom Friday and saw the man who attacked him and nearly killed him for the first time with his own eyes. “I do forgive him," Hoogerhyde said. “He is deranged. I don’t condone what he did. I survived and it could have been someone else. I just want him off the street."
• Ponderosa employees ‘heartbroken’ after sudden closing
“To our valued customers: We are sad to report that we have permanently closed this location," a sign on Ponderosa Steakhouse’s door read Monday afternoon. “Thank you for you(r) patronage through the years." Taylor Ruotsala, a spokesperson for Konnect Agency which represents Ponderosa Steakhouse, said the shutdown is temporary and “will reopen to the public as soon as matters with the local owner and landlord are resolved."
• Road commissioners: farm equipment has outgrown rural road systems
Most roads weren’t designed with modern agricultural practices in mind. While this might not be obvious from appearances, road commission officials say it makes a difference when a 100-ton manure spreader tries to inch along the side of a busy highway or bridge intended for vehicles a fraction of their size and weight.
• 84-year-old Cadillac man bags 400-pound black bear near Mesick
As the bear rounded a large tree behind the bait pile, it presented a clear 25-yard shot for Ron Scott, which he took. Following the shot, the bear took off with a jolt; Scott wondered if he had even hit the bear, although he quickly noticed large amounts of blood on the ground. He found the bear dead a short distance away, shot through the heart.
• 17 years after their son's murder — nothing has change
Seventeen years ago, one of Cadillac’s best and brightest former students was shot and killed at the border as members of a Mexican drug cartel tried to escape into this country after committing several murders. Kristopher Eggle was shot three times. The murder became national news.
• Cadillac woman drowns while tubing on Manistee River
A 32-year-old Cadillac woman drowned July 16 while she was tubing on the Manistee River. The incident happened near Chase Creek in Liberty Township and the first call was reported around 1:12 p.m., according to a Wexford County Sheriff’s Office press release.
• After nearly 40 years in business, Manton's Merry Inn Restaurant closes doors
The Hagstroms have owned and operated the Merry Inn Restaurant in Manton since December of 1979, when Adam’s father, Harry, purchased the business on a whim. Adam said closing the business and focusing on his health was the right decision to make.
• Farmers, hunters, DNR all to be impacted by upcoming deer baiting ban
When the Michigan Natural Resources Commission released its new regulations that included a ban on baiting and feeding deer, Larry Westmaas said he knew instantly it was going to hurt his farm and his pocketbook. He said when he first started growing sugar beets, he would net about $100,000. More recently, that total has been closer to $70,000-$80,000.
• Cadillac Sands Resort under new ownership, major renovations underway
The Cadillac Sands Resort is now under new ownership and big plans are in the works to make the site a feature attraction in Cadillac West. No longer the Sands, the business has been renamed the Lake Cadillac Resort.
• Cadillac Lofts under construction; G and D plans to relocate
The first phase of the four-story Cadillac Lofts development was well underway in 2019, along with the relocation of G and D Pizza and Party Store.
