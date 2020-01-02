CADILLAC — While Cadillac News readers just read what some of the top stories were during 2019, the new year is here. It is time to look forward to the things that are to come.
With that in mind, the Cadillac News has looked at stories that haven’t ended with 2019, but look to be some of the biggest news once they do conclude, likely in 2020. What follows are what the newsroom staff believe are going to be some of the bigger stories for 2020. They are in no particular order and span courts, business, building projects, and even the upcoming election cycle.
DUBLIN STORE COMING BACK BIGGER AND BETTER
Fire crews were dispatched at 2:59 a.m. on Aug. 31 to the Dublin General Store near Wellston.
The first fire engine arrived on the scene at 3:06 a.m., according to comments made in August by Norman Township Fire Chief Gary Melzer. Since fire crews were unable to enter the building, he also said it was difficult to fight the fire until they could start pulling down walls using an excavator. In total, nine different departments, including South Branch Township in Wexford County, responded to the fire.
Manistee Township also assisted and used its aerial device which helped to save the storage building located behind the general store itself, Melzer said. An estimated 300,000 gallons were used to fight the fire.
In a September press release issued from the office of Manistee County Sheriff John O’Hagan, it was determined the fire at the store was not an accident. The press release also said the fire investigator was on the scene on Aug. 31 to begin the initial investigation and returned on Sept. 2 with an accelerant sniffing dog to investigate the site further.
As of Monday, the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office had nothing new to report other than the Dublin General Store fire remains under investigation. While questions about who caused the fire remain, one thing was never in question. The Fischer family, who has owned the store since 1935, was going to rebuild.
That process is well underway and the hope is that people will be able to shop at the new and improved Dublin General Store by spring.
CAPS MOVING ON TO THE SECOND STAGE OF CONSTRUCTION
As construction within Cadillac Area Public Schools enters its second year, things are moving along.
Construction started last spring and started in earnest after school let out this past June at Franklin and Lincoln elementary schools. With those projects scheduled to be completed by the start of the 2020-21 school year, the district is getting ready to start the construction project’s second phase in 2020.
That will include upgrades to Kenwood Elementary, Forest View Elementary, and Mackinaw Trail Middle School.
Kenwood Elementary will be converted into an elementary center. With the renovations being made to Mackinaw Trail Middle School, the building will be converted to serve sixth- through eighth-graders. The three remaining elementary buildings also will house kindergarten through fifth grade with the goal of that being implemented for the start of the 2020-2021 school year. Forest View also will receive renovations.
In addition to the work at the elementary and preschool buildings, work also is scheduled to begin during spring 2020 at Mackinaw Trail Middle School. Work to be accomplished there will include adding classrooms and putting up walls, adding a gym but not in a traditional sense, partial roof replacement as well as various mechanical upgrades.
The final phase will begin in spring 2021 when upgrades begin at the high school/central office building.
“We greatly appreciate the investment our community has made in our children. Phase I of construction is on time and on budget,‘ CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said. “We are very excited to see the progress as we look forward to opening the doors to new learning spaces and new programming.‘
The roughly $65.5 million bond proposal funding construction was passed by less than a 1,000-vote margin in May 2018. Since that time, the projects including those at Franklin and Lincoln had been in the planning and development stages.
The majority of the bond’s generated funds, $32.5 million, will support a full renovation of the junior/senior high school, with the demolition of 14 classrooms and remodeling of classrooms, the media center, and auditorium. The central office also will be relocated to the high school.
WEXFORD COUNTY’S NEW DISPATCH CENTER TO OPEN
The hope is that by March, Wexford County 911 will be housed in the new Fawcett Communications Center.
In front of a small gathering of Wexford County officials, board members, fire personnel, first responders, police, and the public, the groundbreaking for the new Wexford County 911 and Central Dispatch facility took place this past July. Work also started on the facility in July, and Feb. 15 was the contractual date for the substantial completion of the building.
The hope was Feb. 15 also would be when dispatch moved into the new facility. This fall, however, it was brought to the attention of the Wexford County Board of Commissioners the project would be delayed for various reasons, but mostly due to the rainy and wet fall.
With the start of 2020 here, Wexford County 911/Central Dispatch Director Duane Alworden said it is his understanding the construction is only going to be delayed a month with a completion date of March 15.
He also said the construction delay will not impact the upcoming switch to the state 800 megahertz system and in fact, that went live on Dec. 27. He said once the construction is complete he would like to be moved out of the current facility at the old Wexford County Jail and into the Fawcett Communications Center in a week.
“It will be an easy move but the biggest task will be taking the phone system out of the basement of the existing building,‘ he said. “That will be some fun.‘
THE 2020 ELECTION CYCLE WILL BE A BIG ONE
The new year may only be on its second day, but its likely people are already talking about the election cycle that will occur this year. While most will be focused on what’s going on in Washington D.C and who will be the president, there are a myriad of national, state and local elections that will be decided in 2020.
There is potential for four elections in 2020. Things start with the March 10 Michigan Presidential Primary. Residents may have the opportunity to cast a vote next in May, but as of now, that is not known. Summer will heat up as the Aug. 4 primary is held and finally, the year’s election cycle ends on Nov. 3 with the general election.
CRIME WILL ONCE AGAIN BE BIG IN 2020
No doubt if you are an avid reader of the Cadillac News you know crime is happening in our communities.
So it should be no surprise that in 2020 there are a few cases that the Cadillac News will be paying attention to.
In December, Kelly Sue MacDonald had her Jan. 7 jury trial adjourned due to a scheduling conflict for her defense counsel. The trial has been rescheduled to start on Feb. 5. In September, MacDonald stood mute to seven felonies including charges of delivery of a mixture containing heroin and fentanyl causing death and conspiracy to deliver heroin less than 50 grams.
She also was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin less than 25 grams, possession of a controlled substance, a mixture containing heroin and fentanyl, less than 25 grams, use of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense and use of heroin second or subsequent offense. All the charges stem from her connection with an incident on March 31 in Cadillac.
On March 31, Cadillac police along with Traverse Narcotics Team detectives were alerted of a possible overdose in a Cadillac motel, according to a TNT press release.
Detectives said when officers arrived, they found Adam Leyko, 30, unresponsive from a suspected drug overdose. He was pronounced dead by medical responders. An autopsy was requested and completed at the request of the medical examiner, which confirmed the victim died because of a drug overdose.
Police said during the investigation, they were able to determine MacDonald had occupied the room where the victim was found. Surveillance video from the hotel and witness statements also indicated she was on the scene just before officers arrived, according to police.
In a tragic story that occurred late last year, two Osceola County teens were arrested and arraigned for their connection with the death of Timothy Rizor, 17, of Tustin on Nov. 23.
Creed Samuel Watson was arraigned in 77th District Court in November on charges of operating while intoxicated causing death, failure to stop at the scene of a crash causing death and lying to a police officer for his connection with the incident. In December, Brock Gordon Nelson was charged in 77th District Court with accessory after the fact to a felony and felony obstruction of justice for his in connection with the incident.
In a November press release issued by the sheriff’s office, it said deputies were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash on Mackinaw Trail near 160th Avenue in Sherman Township at 2:05 a.m. Police said the person who reported the incident stated no one was around the vehicle.
Once on scene, deputies found a tan 2004 Toyota Camry had gone off the road and overturned. Police said deputies also found Watson and his parents removing items from the vehicle.
Police said at 3:17 a.m. Saturday deputies and an ambulance were dispatched to a home on 20 Mile Road near 160th Avenue for a report of a teen having medical problems. That teen was Rizor. Lifesaving measures were attempted, but Rizor died before arriving at the hospital, according to police. Police determined the incidents were connection and charges were sought against Watson and Nelson.
In another case the Cadillac News will be watching, a local man is facing charges in federal court.
This past November, Jordan C. Wheeler had three child pornography charges brought against him in the United States District Court Western District of Michigan. The charges stemmed from incidents occurring in September in Wexford County, court documents indicate. The first offense was the production of child pornography. The indictment alleged Wheeler knowingly employed, used, persuaded, induced, enticed, and coerced a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct to produce visual depictions of that conduct.
The indictment also alleged Wheeler used a 6-year-old to engage in sexually explicit conduct and took videos and photographs of that conduct, which he had reason to know would be transmitted through the internet.
The second offense in the indictment against Wheeler alleged he distributed child pornography using a means or facility of interstate or foreign commerce, including a computer. Specifically, Wheeler allegedly sent videos and photographs of child pornography through the internet.
The final offense alleged Wheeler received child pornography using a means or facility of interstate or foreign commerce, including a computer. Specifically, Wheeler allegedly received videos and photographs of child pornography through the internet. It also is alleged he used the alias of Jay Smith when he committed these offenses.
Wheeler is due back in court on Jan. 13.
The FBI was in Cadillac in late October regarding this investigation, but FBI Detroit Public Affairs Officer Special Agent Mara Schneider could only confirm agents were in Cadillac conducting “a law enforcement action.‘ Schneider recently said Wheeler is currently detained and awaiting trial.
All suspects previously mentioned are considered innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
CADILLAC JUNCTION
With the resolution of the TeriDee lawsuit in 2019, the big question is exactly which businesses will join the Tim Horton’s / J and H convenience store and gas station on the 142-acres owned by TeriDee, LLC.
Developers have previously proposed restaurants, a hotel, several large retail spaces, luxury apartments, a senior living center and senior condominiums. However, the most recent publicly shared proposals were in 2015, prior to the resolution of the legal dispute between Cadillac/TeriDee, LLC and Haring and Clam Lake Townships. Developers have made no announcements about what businesses will one day occupy the space. Reached by phone Monday, Jim Vanderlaan of TeriDee, LLC, reaffirmed that he had no announcements.
However, crews have been clearing the land at Cadillac Junction, which is near the U.S. 131 entrances and exits onto M-55 east of Cadillac.
Another question that remains is what will happen to the approximately 550 acres owned by Cadillac Investment Associates? That land was also transferred from Clam Lake Township into the City of Cadillac but there’s been no word on what, if any, development plans the owners have for the property that borders the TeriDee property.
NESTLE
The next development in the long-running dispute over Nestle Waters North America’s pumping of water in Osceola County is expected in February.
Nestle is planning to pump 400 gallons-per-minute at the White Pine Springs well near Evart, following a permit from Department of Environmental Quality (now the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, or EGLE). However, Michigan Citizens for Water Conservation is challenging that permit. An administrative law judge is expected to issue a decision on that challenge in February.
It’s one of two challenges Nestle faces in the company’s attempt to increase its pumping volume. The company will need to build a booster station to pull it off, but the booster station also faces legal challenges. In December, the Appeals Court sided with Osceola Township over the multinational corporation. It should become clear in the New Year whether Nestle will appeal that decision to the Michigan Supreme Court.
MARIJUANA IN CADILLAC
The new year should provide some clarity on the marijuana business in Cadillac. City council approved recreational and medical marijuana business zoning ordinances in November and created a process for potential businesses to apply for special use licenses inside city limits. The deadline for businesses to apply ends in February; in the meantime, city council is slated to take another look this month at whether buildings can host more than one marijuana business.
MARIJUANA IN OSCEOLA COUNTY
The last portion of 2019 provided quite some movement in the recreational marijuana world, especially in Evart. With recreational opening weekend selling out at Lit Provisioning Centers and selling $75,000 worth of marijuana to people from across the state of Michigan on Dec. 6 through Dec. 8, the company is looking at a bright future, said Lume President and COO Doug Hellyar.
In its 2019 success, Lit and its parent company Lume have big plans for 2020 with expanding the business to a larger facility in April, starting a delivery service for recreational marijuana in the first quarter of 2020 and continuing to expand product availability.
Seeing the success in Evart, Reed City will be looking at the potential of opting-in to recreational marijuana.
The city had opted out of recreational marijuana earlier in the year awaiting to see what the state was going to do with the laws. Now that it is legal for licensed facilities to sell marijuana, Reed City Council Member Nate Bailey has put the discussion to opt-in on the January agenda.
That meeting will take place on Monday, Jan. 20.
MCBAIN BOND
This month, school board leaders in McBain will be discussing whether and how much the school board will ask voters for a school bond. They’ll have to make the decision by early February if the issue is to go on the May 2020 ballot. Voters have rejected a $14 million bond and millage increase for McBain Rural Agricultural School twice in recent years, but Superintendent Steve Prissel says he thinks a bond is necessary.
MCBAIN PRESCHOOL
An anonymous donor is paying for McBain to build a preschool. Construction is due to be completed this spring and the building is expected to start welcoming tiny tots in late August.
Exact details of the programming are still being worked out, and are expected to be announced this spring. It’s expected that the new preschool in McBain will have several classrooms that will serve a mix of children who the state of Michigan will fund as well as some children whose parents will pay their tuition. Additionally, Superintendent Steve Prissel has proposed offering daycare for infants and the youngest toddlers, though that will be tuition-based.
