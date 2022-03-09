CADILLAC — By April, it is expected the future of an old and historic school building in Cadillac will be known.
In January, the Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education discussed and approved the request for proposals and developer qualifications for Cooley School and its annex. The district has worked with Traverse City civil engineering company Fishbeck and the City of Cadillac to revise the Request for Proposals and Qualifications for the property. The revisions include possible incentives, an environmental assessment, and criteria for proposal selection. Proposals were accepted through Feb. 25.
Three proposals were received, according to CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown. Brown said the board’s building and grounds committee will review the three proposals this month and make a recommendation to the full board that should be up for consideration during the April meeting.
“We are evaluating the proposals and we are evaluating all three. We have a consultant from Fishbeck who is assisting us, and we will look to have a recommendation in April,” she said. “This is the first time we had three proposals in by a due date. Once a recommendation is made and if the board acts in April, we will start drafting a purchase agreement.”
Although the process to get to this point has been a long one, the belief is the steps taken in developing the request for proposals and developer qualifications should make it easier for a developer to move forward, while also giving an advantage to the board and the district.
“The board has put a lot of time and resources into making sure the process is transparent and also responsible to the community because the building is a public asset,” Brown said. “The board takes this very seriously.”
As for the three proposals, Brown said one would develop the site to be used for residential housing, while the second also is looking to develop the site as residential, with the potential for child care as well. The last proposal looks to develop the site for a church with leased childcare space and a park.
The Cooley School was built in 1923 and the annex in 1967. The 3-acre Cooley campus on Granite Street near Marble Street served alternative education, adult education and community programs until 2017.
PROPOSAL 1
The first proposal was submitted by Troy Baxter. Baxter is a licensed builder/contractor and also is an ordained minister leading a congregation in Cadillac, Cornerstone Ministries. The church would be a partner in the project.
Baxter is offering $135,000 for the purchase price and also commits to a development agreement encompassing the terms of the proposal.
The project would restore and preserve the old school building and the gymnasium would serve as the new worship space for Cornerstone Ministries. The redevelopment strategy also would represent an open campus concept. In addition to worship, there would be adult classroom instruction and community activity.
Baxter said the proposal included using the building as a church, which is allowed under the R-2 Zoning District under a special use permit. He said he would apply for the permit if the school board accepts his proposal.
As for the annex, the proposal would include updating its interior but using it in its current configuration to provide for preschool, childcare and a community center. It also states that revenue would be generated by leasing the space in the annex.
The annex also will be rented for uses not directly related to the activities of the church, and for that reason would not be tax-exempt. This use of the annex is allowed under the R-2 Zoning District under a special use permit, which he would apply for if the proposal is chosen.
The proposal includes a multiple-family housing development on Wright Street, but not on the Cooley property itself. The proposal also mentions vacant land on Marble Street that will be donated to the City of Cadillac for use as a park.
PROPOSAL 2
The second proposal was submitted by Dogwood Community Development, which is part of the Oceana County Housing Commission Nonprofit Corporation.
Dogwood Community Development would purchase Cooley School and the annex for a market-rate purchase price, which has yet to be determined.
The proposal stated proper development planning requires collaboration with key community stakeholders to design a project that meets the needs, vision and standards of the community. The process takes time to complete and was not completed by the Feb. 25 deadline for proposals.
For that reason, Dogwood Community Development did not submit a proposal with a specific project design, but rather provided an invitation for CAPS and the City of Cadillac to discuss the possible development options for the Cooley site.
The proposal offered several scenarios, including multi-family rental units under low-income housing tax credits, for market-rate use or a combination of both; moderate-income condo or cooperative housing units; or multi-family rental units, homeownership units or a combination of both. The proposal also said there was interest in converting the annex into a daycare facility.
PROPOSAL 3
The third proposal was submitted by DKD Development, LLC., which consists of David Dunbar of Dunbar Excavating, Scott Kleinsorge of DK Design Group and Dean DeKryger of DK Design Group. It would include two additional members, Travis Fowler of First Victory, Inc. of Brevard, North Carolina and Bruce Johnson of Revitalize, LLC of Mason. If this proposal is selected, the proposal stated it would proceed in the name of a new LLC., yet to be named.
The property would be purchased for $100,000. While they would commit to a purchase of the property for that cost at a fixed date, they also are requesting the actual purchase date, transfer of payment and subsequent change in taxable status be delayed by an agreeable amount of time, such as six months, to allow for several things.
This includes acceptance of the building onto the National Register of Historic Places, approval of qualified rehab expenditures by the Michigan State Historical Preservation Office, approval of Michigan State Historical Preservation Office recommendation by the National Park Service, approval and letter of intent from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation for grant dollars, approval by the city of Cadillac for Brownfield/Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Act eligible items and formal approval from a lending institution for the balance of financing.
As for the development, the third proposal would be divided into two phases. The first phase would create 14 rental apartment units, including 10 in the Cooley School and four in the annex building. The gymnasium would be maintained for use by the tenants and rental by the community. The developers intend to create pickleball courts in the space. The investment of this first phase will be just under $4 million.
The second phase would include the development of housing on the south half of the property. The current plan is to create small, individual homes to be sold as part of a site condo, utilizing shared common spaces. The belief is the site could fit 10 small homes. The final plans, however, would be contingent on market needs and product viability. The investment of this second phase will be between $2.5 and $3 million.
