Friday was the first day for new hands-free driving laws to be in effect, but do you know what it means for you?
The new law, which Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed, earlier last month, makes it illegal to hold and use a mobile electronic device while operating a motor vehicle in Michigan. With the bill signing, Michigan becomes the 26th state in the U.S. to establish hands-free driving laws.
Before Whitmer signed this into law, the Michigan House and Senate passed House Bills 4250, 4251, and 4252 to amend parts of the Michigan Vehicle Code to reduce distracted-driving crashes and fatalities.
Texting while driving is already illegal in Michigan, but that law was instituted years ago when cell phones and their capabilities were much different. The new law now makes all cell phone usage illegal while driving.
The new law amends Michigan law to make it illegal to “use a mobile electronic device to do any task, including, but not limited to” sending or receiving a telephone call; sending, receiving or reading a text message; viewing, recording or transmitting a video; and accessing, reading or posting to a social networking site.
The law makes holding or using a cell phone while driving a primary offense, which means an officer could pull someone over and ticket them for this offense. The new legislation specifically states, however, that police would not be allowed to search a driver solely because of this violation.
The legislation defines holding a cell phone or electronic device as physically supporting it with “any part of the hands, arms or shoulders.”
If someone is caught violating these aforementioned rules, they would face fines and/or be required to perform community service. The first violation would be a $100 fine or 16 hours of community service or both. The second and any subsequent violation would result in a $250 fine or 24 hours of community service or both.
If three violations occur within three years, the new law states the driver would be ordered to court to complete a driver-improvement course.
There are different rules for drivers of commercial vehicles or school buses, according to the law. The first violation would equate to a $200 fine or 32 hours of community service, or both, while the second or subsequent violations would include a $500 fine or 48 hours of community service or both.
Under this legislation, if a crash occurs and the at-fault driver was holding or using their cell phone while driving, any civil fines would be doubled.
There are, however, exceptions to the rules. The law states that police, first responders, and other emergency workers would not be prohibited from using a cell phone while performing official duties. The same exception goes for anyone calling or texting 911 to report an emergency or seek help.
Other exceptions include using GPS, but only if it’s hands-free. Phones could be used as navigation systems so long as it is in a hands-free fashion, such as mounting them to the dashboard or using voice commands to control them.
Generally, using voice commands or hands-free modes to use mobile electronic devices is allowed by the law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.