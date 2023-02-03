What you need to know about your local Board of Review

CADILLAC — Tax season is here and property owners will be receiving assessment change notices from their assessor.
For some, the notices will inform them the assessed or taxable value of their property has increased and may result in owners appealing to their local March Board of Review.
But what is the Board of Review and how should you approach it when filing an appeal?
According to Wexford County Administrator and Equalization Director Joe Porterfield, the Board of Review is the first step in the appeal process for taxpayers. These boards are typically made up of three members and each township usually has one board. He said the members are required to take a considerable amount of training by statute at least once every two years to be able to hold their positions.
“They learn what constitutes a transfer of ownership,” Porterfield said. “They learn what their statutory duties are and what meetings can act on what issues. They learn what they should be asking from their local assessor.”
Porterfield said these boards can have more members if a local unit’s charter deems different, and can cover multiple townships if approved by the local units.
“(Members) are appointed by the local township board or governing board, usually for two-year terms,” Porterfield said. “Generally, the requirements are that they have to be residents of the township and two out of the three have to be property owners. They cannot be relatives of the assessor.”
Every year, Porterfield said assessors are required in February to send out an assessment change notice 14 days before the March Board of Review. These notices inform property owners what the assessed value of their property is, what the taxable value of their property is, what their principal residence exemption percentage is and if it’s changed, and if the assessor believed there was a transfer of ownership on their property.
“Many of those items can directly affect the property taxes that are going to be paid on that property,” Porterfield said.
Porterfield said the assessed value should be right around 50% of the true cash value. Significant renovations or additional buildings added to the property could cause this value to increase.
“Many times, taxpayers believe that their purchase price is the true cash value,” Porterfield said. “In many cases, it may be very close however, in some cases it’s not necessarily.”
When Michigan passed a law called Proposal A in 1994, Porterfield said this created a second value called taxable value. Unless there’s new construction or loss to the property, he said taxable value increases by the rate of inflation, but never more than 5%.
The exemption to this rule is the year following a transfer of ownership, Porterfield said the taxable value becomes whatever the assessed value is.
In a typical case, Porterfield said will file an appeal to the Board of Review because they believe that the valuation put on their property is too high, which affects their taxes. These boards meet in March, July and December to address these appeals.
“If there’s something that needs to be addressed, it’s important that the taxpayers understand that each Board of Review is statutorily tied to certain allowable actions,” Porterfield said. “For instance, the March Board of Review can only address current-year issues. The July and December can address prior year issues for specific reasons.”
Before going to the Board of Review, Porterfield said many issues can be addressed beforehand. He recommends reaching out to your local assessor, who can explain how the land and building are being valued and show an analysis as to how they came up with the values, plus any adjustments that they made.
“Quite often, things can be settled before the Board of Review even happens in that period between when the assessment change notices go out,” he said.
On the first Monday in March, Porterfield said assessors certify their assessment roll. If a property owner contacts their assessor and there is an error, Porterfield said they can correct it before it gets to the board. Once those values are certified, only the Board of Review can change those values.
Porterfield said if a property owner still wants to file an appeal after speaking to their assessor, it’ll be in the Board of Review’s hands. The March board generally meets during the second week of March. Information about the board’s schedule and the location of the meetings can be found on the assessment change notice.
Porterfield said typically the boards have open business hours, but some may require appointments. Additional information about scheduling an appointment would be found on the notice, too.
By law, he said the boards are required to meet on two different days for a minimum of six hours a day. At least three of those hours have to be after 6 p.m. The boards could also hold more than two meetings if they choose to.
Porterfield said each board’s schedule may vary, with some choosing to meet on back-to-back days or hold a day and a night meeting, which is spaced out. Schedule information is provided on the assessment change notice and is required to be posted in the local newspaper because they are public meetings.
When attending a Board of Review meeting, Porterfield said they can be a place of information. He said many come simply to ask questions, receive clarification on how the assessor came up with their values, and ensure they are being treated fairly.
“It is a good place to get those questions answered as to why are my taxes what they are and how did the assessor come up with my value,” Porterfield said.
For an appeal, Porterfield said property owners need to have an appraisal, if possible, with them to the meeting. If they don’t have one, he recommended they contact a real estate agent and have a comparative market analysis written up to show why they believe that their home isn’t worth what the assessor says it is.
He also said people can conduct and bring their own research, however, they must be prepared to answer questions.
“They should be ready to explain why they believe the assessor’s numbers are wrong or incorrect,” he said.
Porterfield said the boards typically don’t make a decision immediately and take time to look over the appeal. If they have lots of appeals, he said the board may schedule a third meeting where they’ll make all of their decisions.
One thing Porterfield said taxpayers should know is the Board of Review can’t just change their property’s taxable value, which is a mathematical calculation. If a change occurs, he said the assessed value has to change in most cases. One exception might be the assessor may have thought there was a transfer of ownership when either there wasn’t necessarily one by definition or there was a statutory exemption.
“There are statutory regulations that they have to abide by, so they can’t just make changes as they see fit,” he said.
Within a few days after the close of the Board of Review, Porterfield said taxpayers will receive a notice from the board as to any changes they made or if they didn’t make any. The change could be made if the board accepts the appraisal as true market value or if construction being done on a property isn’t complete when the assessor believed it was finished.
“They have to disclose what they did,” he said. “They don’t have to necessarily state why, although generally, some of that information can be found in the minutes of the Board of Review.”
The notice will include information as to how the taxpayer can further their appeal to the Michigan Tax Tribunal, the next step in the appeal process. Porterfield said taxpayers must appeal to the local Board of Review before they can move on to the state.
Later Board of Review meetings are limited to what they can address. Porterfield said when the boards meet in July or December, the issue brought forth has to be clerical in nature or a mutual mistake where there was something unknown to both the assessor and the taxpayer. Hardship, poverty and veterans’ exemptions can be addressed at any Board of Review meeting.
July and December meeting dates and times are typically posted on location or throughout a newsletter if a township has one. Porterfield said they are not required to post anything in the paper, as long as it’s posted in accordance with the Open Meetings Act. These meetings also don’t need to be held if there is no business to attend to.
Heading into February, Porterfield said taxpayers will see the highest inflationary increase they’ve seen since 1994. Therefore, many may see their taxable value reach the 5% cap unless there was a transfer of ownership. In this case, their taxable value will likely be higher.
He also said it’s important to note people are going to see a substantial increase in assessed value because of the current real estate market.
“We think this year may be a busier year (for appeals) based on the inflation rate and based on what the real estate market has done,” he said.
“Again, a lot of the questions that taxpayers have can be cleared up if they call their assessors when they get those notices, and they asked questions about how those numbers came about.”
