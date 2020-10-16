A respiratory illness is expected to start infecting local people in the coming weeks.
Influenza, also known as the flu, is upon us once more, prompting doctors to urge people to get this year’s flu vaccination.
When the COVID-19 pandemic first began, comparisons to the flu were everywhere. And it’s true that the two respiratory illnesses share some similarities.
“(There’s) a lot of overlap: fever, shortness of breath, aches and pains, chills, fatigue, sometimes (gastrointestinal) symptoms ... those are all very much the same between SARS-COV-2 and influenza,‘ said Dr. Christine Nefcy, chief medical officer for Munson Healthcare. “What’s different is the incubation period.‘
With the flu, Dr. Nefcy explained, people tend to be contagious for only about a day before they get symptoms. With SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, “sometimes you don’t even develop symptoms, but you can still spread it around.‘
And COVID-19 is far, far more lethal than the flu; Dr. Nefcy said COVID-19 is approximately 30 times more lethal than the flu. Dr. Nefcy cited the 2019-2020 flu season when between 39 and 56 million people got sick and between 24,000 and 62,000 people died. COVID-19, in comparison, has infected more than 7 million people “over a not dissimilar time period‘ and killed over 200,000 people in the United States.
Still, doctors are issuing their regular reminder, as they do every flu season (typically October to March), to get your flu vaccination.
“For the average person we would say really any age-appropriate, licensed vaccine is great,‘ Dr. Nefcy said. (The nasal vaccine is only recommended for people between the ages of 2 and 49, while some people with chronic conditions might need specific vaccine formulations.)
The flu shot is available now.
“Now is the perfect time to get it. We have not yet started to see flu in our region,‘ Dr. Nefcy said in an interview last week. “But we also have no way of predicting when we will start.‘
It’s also not yet known how effective the flu shot will be this year. As the flu-causing viruses evolve, the vaccine is tweaked year-to-year. Some years, the vaccine doesn’t work as well.
“We do not know how severe the flu season will be this year or how effective the vaccine will be,‘ said Dr. Jocelyn Pouliot, chief medical officer of Family Health Care, in an emailed statement. “Still, we must do everything we can to reduce the respiratory illness burden this fall and winter.‘
Reducing the respiratory illness burden is important because of the ongoing threat COVID-19 poses.
“The potential for the flu and COVID-19 to overlap is definitely concerning, which is why it is more important than ever to get the flu vaccine as soon as it becomes available,‘ said Dr. Jennifer Morse, medical director for District Health Department No. 10, in an emailed news release Tuesday.
Flu vaccinations won’t prevent COVID-19 but they will reduce the number of people hospitalized for the flu and “conserve medical resources for the care of people with COVID-19,‘ DHD No. 10 stated in the news release.
There is some risk that you could get sick with both COVID-19 and the flu at the same time. The good news is, Munson Healthcare should soon have a test that can check for Influenza A and B, RSV and SARS-COV-2, Dr. Nefcy said.
Dr. Nefcy said there weren’t enough simultaneous cases in the last flu season to draw conclusions specific to the flu and COVID-19.
“What we do know, though, is getting co-infected with multiple things is obviously much harder to recover from,‘ Dr. Nefcy said.
Moreover, people with underlying conditions remain at high risk from both flu and COVID-19.
“People with underlying respiratory illness or neurologic disorders, obesity ... and our elderly population are at high risk, both from influenza as well as SARS-COV-2. The difference is, influenza specifically also can typically have much more impact on our kids under the age of 5,‘ Dr. Nefcy said. People with neurologic disorders also tend to be more susceptible to higher morbidity and mortality from influenza.
While some people say they don’t like getting the flu vaccine because it “gives them the flu,‘ Dr. Nefcy said what’s usually happening is your body is mounting an antibody response. That might make you feel poorly for a day or so, it also means that the next time you encounter the virus, your new antibodies will recognize and kill the virus — so you don’t get sick and you won’t pass on the flu to somebody else.
That’s herd immunity.
“If you get the flu vaccine, not only are you not going to get sick from the flu, you’re also not going to spread that virus to other people,‘ Dr. Nefcy said.
