What's going on at 32 and 37 roads? Rural intersection sees third serious crash this year

CADILLAC — In Anthony Fleischfresser’s experience, these types of things tend to happen in threes, so in theory, this should be the last one.
That’s what he’s hoping, anyway.
On Thursday, a crash occurred at the intersection of 32 and 37 roads in Wexford County — the third crash to have occurred at that spot since the spring.
Fleishfresser is chief of the Selma Township Fire Department, and first heard about the intersection when residents came to a township board meeting and asked that something be done to improve conditions there. The intersection resides at the border between Haring and Selma townships.
While no actions were immediately taken as a result of the concerns expressed by residents, Fleishfresser said after the crash Thursday, it became apparent that something needed to be done.
So on Saturday, firefighters from Haring Township and Selma Township partnered with a number of residents to trim trees and shrubs leading up to the intersection. Fleishfresser said they spoke with homeowners and obtained permission to remove the foliage.
He estimated they removed around 25 trees and trimmed up another eight to 12.
Fleishfresser said the cleanup should create better visibility in the area and help drivers to avoid collisions.
“We just wanted to be proactive about it,” Haring Township Fire Department Chief Duane Alworden added. “We’re taking notice of the recent high-impact crashes there ... we took that step (removing trees and brush) to see if that works.”
Firefighters were assisted during the cleanup by a group of residents led by Toby Danford, who has been spearheading efforts to enhance the intersection.
“I would like to include a special thanks to Jamie at Complete Tree Service for donating his crew and equipment to make the cleanup possible, along with Casey Danford and his tractor, (and) Travis Troupe,” Danford wrote in an email to the Cadillac News. “Without this team, it would not have been possible. Also the landowners on all four corners were and are great to work with. We did what we can do and now we ask the county to do their part and make it safer!”
The crash on Thursday was caused when a driver traveling eastbound ran the stop sign and collided with a vehicle traveling southbound. It led to two minor injuries and one serious injury involving head trauma. Wexford County Deputy Troy Quiggin said the at-fault driver claimed to have suffered a medical issue prior to the crash.
Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor said they had set up a radar trailer at the intersection and had been stepping up patrols in the region to slow drivers down.
Thursday’s crash was preceded by a fatal incident on May 31, and about a month earlier, by another serious injury crash.
In the May 31 crash, a Hyundai Tucson was traveling eastbound on East 32 Road about 1:48 p.m. The Hyundai ran a stop sign at the South 37 Road junction and was struck by a southbound Buick Regal.
According to a Michigan State Police press release, the driver and backseat passenger of the Hyundai were taken to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital and Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. The Hyundai front seat passenger, a 38-year-old Lake City man, later identified as Scott Eugene Welch, succumbed to his injuries and died shortly after being treated by EMS. The driver of the Buick, a 61-year-old Cadillac man, sought his own medical treatment.
MSP Seventh District Public Information Officer Derrick Carroll said investigation into the incident remains open pending data from vehicles and lab results.
Following that crash, Danford and others started a campaign to improve the intersection by adding lights, signage, rumble strips and other safety features.
He’s not sure why the intersection seems to be a magnet for crashes but said it might have something to do with the high speed that motorists travel on 37 Road, coupled with poor visibility of the stop signs and the intersection due to overhanging branches and an incline in the roadway leading to the spot.
“It’s just a freak thing,” said Fleischfresser, who hopes that the attention the intersection now is receiving will compel people to drive more cautiously there.
Wexford County Road Commission Engineer Manager Karl Hansen said before this year, there had been two minor incidents at the intersection in the last 10 years — one in 2012 when a vehicle slid through the intersection amid inclement weather and one in 2018 that involved a vehicle rear-ending another vehicle.
With the exception of the incident that occurred in May, there has never been a fatal crash at the intersection, which Hanson said has appropriate signage and good sight distance all ways.
Hansen said it sometimes happens that a string of crashes will occur at a random intersection in the course of a relatively short period of time, only to go dormant again for years or decades afterward.
Hansen believes that trimming up trees and shrubs could be beneficial, as it will improve sight distances and allow people to drive more defensively if they see someone else driving through the intersection, but he’s not so sure it will address the underlying cause of many crashes.
While they don’t yet know what caused the fatal crash at 32 and 37 roads, Hansen said in general across the U.S., there have been more reported instances of distracted driving and driving under the influence.
“People are thinking and doing other things while they should be concentrated on driving,” Hansen said.
He said they take a number of factors into consideration when deciding whether or not to make changes to signage or roadways at an intersection. In this case, he said once the police investigation is concluded, he likely will meet with the Michigan Department of Transportation to determine if there’s any enhancements that should be made there.
