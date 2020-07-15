CADILLAC — Dr. Joe Santangelo wants you to get medical help if you need it.
The Cadillac News recently spoke to Dr. Santangelo, who is Interim Chief Quality and Safety Officer, Munson Healthcare about what it's like to die of COVID-19 and what a near-miss would look like.
The doctor stressed the importance of finding a way to encourage readers to take COVID-19 seriously while also avoiding scaring people.
Some folks are already nervous about going to the hospital, after all.
The Cadillac News asked Dr. Santangelo, who is otherwise known around Cadillac as a pediatrician who also served as the medical chief at the hospital, about key moments in COVID-19 treatment.
There are few simple answers because every patient is different.
What's a COVID-19 hospitalization like?
If you're going to be admitted to the hospital for COVID-19, most often it's because you're having trouble breathing.
Your oxygen levels might be low. You might be coughing.
And though there's no cure for COVID-19, there are some things health care workers can do to help you feel less awful and to give you a better chance of surviving.
You might get an IV with medicine or fluids.
They also might put you on oxygen.
That's a key moment in your treatment.
If receiving oxygen through a cannula (little tubes that go in your nose) is enough to help your oxygen levels reach and stay in the safe zone, that's really good news. If it doesn't work as well as your doctor wants it to, then often that patient will need to go on a ventilator.
"If you need to be put on a ventilator, then you have a much lower chance of survival and coming out well," Dr. Santangelo said. It's not clear yet how much lower your chance of survival is. In March, if you needed to be on a ventilator, about 80% died. Now it's much lower, about 20 or 30%, but the reason why isn't clear yet, Dr. Santangelo said.
What's it like to go on a ventilator?
Ventilators are machines that push air into your lungs. It's used when people are not able to breathe well enough on their own to get oxygen in and carbon dioxide out, Dr. Santangelo said.
A tube goes down your throat into your windpipe, helping air move more easily.
That's good because your body needs oxygen and needs to get rid of carbon dioxide.
But ventilators aren't without some problems.
"Our lungs were not made to have air pushed into them," Dr. Santangelo said.
Depending on how long you're on the ventilator and how much force needs to be used to push the air into your lungs, there can be permanent damage.
If you're on a ventilator for another reason—such as surgery—and your lungs are healthy, they're able to cope.
But lung damage from COVID-19 plus extended use of a ventilator can further damage the lungs, Dr. Santangelo noted.
There's a good chance you'll be sedated before you're placed on a ventilator, though some people are able to tolerate it without sedation, Dr. Santangelo said. People who have been on a ventilator before and know that it will provide relief, such as those with chronic lung disease, may be able to tolerate the ventilator without sedation.
Dr. Santangelo said modern ventilators are pretty quiet and that "noise is not a big part of the way ventilators work nowadays."
Your dependence on the ventilator also isn't the only thing that matters.
If the rest of your body is working well, then you have a much better chance of surviving than if you experience other problems.
What happens with the rest of your body?
Other parts of your body may begin to suffer if you get really sick with COVID-19. Your kidneys or liver might develop problems. You might get blood clots. You can get sick from other infections.
"You can have complications in other parts of your body that aren't related to your breathing, and those can make the whole picture more complicated," Dr. Santangelo said.
Blood clots can happen when your body is trying to heal itself.
"When patients get really sick for lots of reasons—not just COVID-19, but for lots of reasons—your body can release lots and lots of chemicals that your body is trying to use to fight off infection," Dr. Santangelo said. Your body is trying to come up with a solution, but sometimes in doing so, it creates a problem. "Sometimes those chemicals can have other effects ... it can make your blood start to clot in places it's not supposed to clot."
"Your blood is supposed to clot if you get a cut and you're bleeding. It's not supposed to clot just as it's flowing through your arteries and veins," Dr. Santangelo explained.
Blood clots can lead to parts of your body not getting enough blood. In turn, that can cause strokes or the lack of blood to a limb may result in amputation.
If you're sick enough to have COVID-19-related blood clots, generally you're going to know it—you'll be sick enough to be hospitalized, probably in the intensive care unit.
"In general, we're not seeing people walking around with very mild COVID-19 disease and blood clots," Dr. Santangelo said. "There's always exceptions but that's the general rule."
What is the recovery-period like?
Your recovery will often depend on how sick you got with COVID-19.
If your COVID-19 symptoms are mild—cough and fever, maybe some tiredness for a couple of weeks—and you didn't need to be in the hospital, you'll still want to check in regularly with your primary care doctor. In the beginning, you'll check in every couple of days, possibly via telehealth appointments. Later, you'll check in every week or so until you're recovered (or as often as your doctor says).
If you were sick enough to be hospitalized with a ventilator, "then a few things that we really need to think about are the fact that you will be very, very weak, when you get home," Dr. Santangelo said. "And so you'll likely need some physical therapy to help to build muscle strength back up."
If you developed any problems while in the hospital, you'll likely need to follow up with specialists—for example, if you developed kidney problems, you'll see a nephrologist; if you had a stroke, you'll see a neurologist and so on.
Dr. Santangelo said patients who've had COVID-19 are often surprised by how long it takes to get their full strength back. It can be months before they rebuild their muscles.
Between the inactivity of bedrest, less oxygen making it to your muscles, and your body breaking down your muscles to muster the energy (in the form of protein) to fight the virus, your energy and strength can really take a beating during COVID-19.
"We're seeing that a lot with the COVID-19 patients, where they go home but they're just really tired and weak and need a long time to recover," Dr. Santengelo said.
How long does it take to rebuild the muscle? Maybe not as long as it took to build it in the first place, the Cadillac News asked, citing how long it takes bodybuilders or people trying to lose weight to transform their physique.
"Getting to that point is a lot easier than trying to try to build up to become a bodybuilder," Dr. Santangelo said. "It's certainly not a years-long process, but depending on how sick you are at the beginning, how sick you are with COVID-19, it could be months."
Similarly, if your kidneys start to suffer during COVID-19, they may recover; you won't automatically be on dialysis for the rest of your life.
Kidneys are resilient, and if they were healthy before COVID-19, there's a good chance they'll recover.
People who need to go on long-term dialysis post-COVID-19 likely had "some sort of kidney disease" beforehand, according to Dr. Santangelo.
"It's very uncommon that patients need to be on dialysis for the long term or need a kidney transplant after COVID-19," Dr. Santengelo said. "It's possible but very rare."
What about the families?
If you're about to die of COVID-19, generally there will be some warning.
But there might not be enough time for everyone to say their goodbyes.
Sometimes, "you can see them getting worse and not responding to treatment, so you know, you know where things are heading," Dr. Santangelo said.
Sometimes a turn for the worse comes unexpectedly.
"I think it's unusual for someone to die out-of-the-blue from COVID-19, to be walking down the street, and then within hours to be dying from COVID-19," Dr. Santangelo said.
While visitor policy at the hospital is designed to reduce the spread of COVID-19, exceptions are made on a case-by-case basis, "especially in end-of-life kinds of situations," Dr. Santangelo said. "We're working really hard to get as much visitation as we can safely manage for patients who are at the end of life."
Family members should expect to wear a mask, and possibly some other equipment as well, depending on the clinical situation.
If COVID-19 caseloads increase or the government requires it, additional visitor restrictions could resume.
How do we know COVID-19 death numbers aren't inflated?
You may have heard that, in the end, the cause of death for everybody is that your heart stops beating.
But that's not a helpful way to talk about what causes people to die, Dr. Santangelo noted.
The public health system is reviewing the deaths of anyone who had COVID-19 when they died. Often, that's a doctor who works for a health department, another physician or a medical examiner.
Those people are looking at death certificates to see if COVID-19 caused the death.
"Let's say a patient has COVID-19, which means that their oxygen level goes down, and they have to be put on a ventilator. And the ventilator doesn't get enough oxygen and after a period of time their heart doesn't have enough oxygen, and it stops," Dr. Santangelo said. "Well, they died because their heart stopped, but the reason their heart stopped was because the COVID-19 didn't let it get enough oxygen. So that's a death that's caused by COVID-19."
A person with COVID-19 who gets in a car accident would not be counted as a COVID-19 death.
"The reason that I feel so comfortable that the numbers that are being reported for COVID-19 deaths are real, is because our health system has put that physician review in place," Dr. Santangelo said.
