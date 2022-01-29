CADILLAC — It’s time once again to start the tax filing process, and this year, there’s a few changes to know before getting started.
Along with the obvious complications of the COVID-19 pandemic came some extra income in the form of stimulus. This isn’t the first season that stimulus is being included in filing, but it is the first time people received child tax credit payments.
After The American Rescue Plan extended the child tax credit in March, payments were dolled out starting in July. The total tax credit amount was divided up and paid out on a monthly basis to assist families with their income.
Letter 6419 from the IRS should be landing in the mailboxes of those who received the child tax credit very soon, if they haven’t already. Baird, Cotter and Bishop Tax Researcher Patti O’Dell said it’s extremely important for families to hang on to these letters. If they don’t, and a filing mistake is made, O’Dell said it could take several months before they see a tax return. There is a chance that the information can be retrieved without the letter, but it will still slow down the process.
“There is a spot where they can go out and check what they got on the irs.gov. I really don’t know if that’s available yet or not,” she said. “Otherwise, the only other option available to them is to call the IRS and get those numbers themselves ... but with it being very difficult to get through on the phone lines for the last two years, I would recommend that they keep that letter and not have to make that phone call.”
Last year, filers were required to report the first and second bouts of stimulus, and this year they’ll need to report the third. When it comes to returns and paybacks, if someone were overpaid on stimulus, they do not have to pay the difference. If they’re entitled to more, O’Dell said filers can claim a credit on their return.
However, if an overpayment was made for a child tax credit, it will need to be paid back.
The third new change that O’Dell said filers should be aware of is regarding charitable donations.
“In the past, if they paid $300 out of cash, you know, cash out of pocket, towards charitable, they could take a deduction on top of that,” she said. “Well, this year, it’s $300 for single and $600 for joints.”
Although these changes may seem minor, adding them on top of the standard filing process could have some people worried about slipping up. O’Dell said the best thing to do to avoid making any mistakes is to be prepared.
“The number one thing is to have all your records in front of you before you start, if they’re going to attempt it on their own,” she said. “If you’re going to have a tax return preparer, then, you know, start with organizing your records and not waiting until the last minute to get into your tax return preparer, because that’s when most of your mistakes are made.”
Related to staying prepared, there were some recently announced changes to the 2022 tax season that filers should keep in mind.
Income being received through third-party apps like Venmo, PayPal and Cashapp that amounts to over $600 needs to be reported to the IRS. In previous years, O’Dell said the report was only given if the income was $20,000 or more, but it was knocked down to $600 to catch more people who were avoiding reporting income.
This could become a complicated change, because filers will be responsible for proving what is and isn’t income.
An example that O’Dell describes where this change would be relevant is if someone were selling clothing on retail app Poshmark. If a person buys a brand new leather jacket for $100, but sells it on Poshmark for $50, that would not technically be considered income. The more sales someone makes, the more they have to track what is actually considered a loss rather than additional income.
“And so you put a lot of clothes out there, and your sales are, let’s say $3,000,” she said. “Well, you’re going to get a report that says you’ve got, you know, $3,000 in sales, but do you have income? No, because your $3,000 in sales is less than your cost basis.”
In cases of casual use of third-party money transfer apps, the cost basis of goods and services being exchanged will need to be reporter to prove that it isn’t income.
Aside from major federal tax changes, a change O’Dell said has been made for the current state tax season is that people can take a deduction for Michigan gambling income.
Additional tax filing, payment and return information can be found on the IRS website.
