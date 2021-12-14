The term “evergreen” can be a misnomer. Broad-leafed trees turn colors in the fall and have dropped their leaves by this time of the year. Evergreens keep needles throughout the winter, or more specifically, they keep some of their needles throughout the winter.
Pines and spruces will normally shed some of their older needles in the fall. This is done for the tree to economize its foliage that it has to maintain through the cold winter. New needles will emerge in the spring to allow the tree to grow and thrive in the following spring and summer. Spruces, in particular, will carry several years of needles through the winter and the fall needle drop is barely noticeable.
There is a disease that can appear to mimic fall needle drop but causes many more needles than normal to fall. It takes several years of unusual needle drop till homeowners come to the conclusion that something is wrong with their trees. The disease is commonly known as needlecast and the most susceptible tree species is blue spruce. This condition is the author’s most common “sick tree” request from homeowners. They usually ask: “What’s wrong with my blue spruce?”
Blue spruce, and Colorado Blue Spruce in particular, is often planted throughout northern Michigan for two reasons. The first is its obvious unique needle color. Blue spruce remains a favorite for landscape and ornamental planting. The second reason is that blue spruce is more tolerant to growing in dry, sandy soils than the native white spruce.
Needlecast, which is a collective name for several specific needle diseases, is caused by a fungus that thrives in shaded and moist conditions. It infects needle tissue in late spring and early summer. By late summer the needle turns a pale purplish color with black specks. The needles soon turn brown as the living needle tissue dies, and the needle is cast, or falls to the ground. The disease slowly spreads up the tree by wind and rain splash. Eventually, the only living needles are the first year’s needles on the branch tips. This skeletonized look to the trees slowly extends up the tree until a sunny and open aired environment retards the disease’s spread. Needlecast doesn’t often kill a tree, but it eventually makes the tree look unsightly.
Needlecast can be directly prevented through the repeated use of a fungistat that is sprayed on fresh new needles during the infection period. This is difficult for the typical homeowner to do on trees taller than ten feet. The spread of the disease can be slowed by trimming the badly affected lower branches and raking up the fallen needles and disposing them. Sunlight and dry air movement is the best deterrent, so if the trees are planted close together, it is best to thin the trees. Trees with sides to the outside will do the best with needlecast disease. And, as with any fungal disease, doing this when the trees are small and relatively uninfected will reduce the prime conditions for the infection.
If your blue spruce are already heavily infected, it is best to start thinking of replacing them. While no spruce is totally resistant to needlecast disease, Norway spruce is a good spruce to consider. Although it is not native to this area, it does not easily spread. It is a fast-growing and beautiful tree in its own right, and most importantly it is mostly resistant to needlecast disease.
