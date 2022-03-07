An old and familiar pest will now be going by a new name.
The Entomological Society of America recently announced a new common name for the Lymantria dispar moth. The invasive moth most familiar in its leaf-eating caterpillar stage will now be known as the spongy moth.
Formerly referred to as the gypsy moth, the hairy, yellow-faced caterpillar with pairs of red and blue spots down its back was big news in 2021 when a population explosion in Michigan caused leaf loss in oaks and other trees in infested areas.
The old name was removed from this list in July 2021 because it contained a derogatory term for Romani people. The move is part of the society’s Better Common Names Project.
“When an invasive species carries the name of a nation or culture, it’s easy to unintentionally associate that culture with the pest’s harmful effects,” Joanne Foreman, invasive species communications coordinator with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said. “We anticipate additional common name changes for other invasive species to reduce these negative connotations.”
The name spongy moth — derived from the common name used in France and French-speaking Canada, “spongieuse” — refers to the moth’s egg mass, which has the color and texture of a sea sponge.
Widespread invasive spongy moth outbreaks in Michigan became apparent in the mid-1980s, but it has been present in the state since the 1950s. Suppression programs in the 1990s and 2000s introduced predators, parasitoids and a fungal disease called Entomophaga maimaiga to aid the naturally occurring nucleopolyhedrosis virus in controlling populations.
NPV and the fungal disease have important benefits — they are specific to spongy moth populations and do not affect people, pets or beneficial insects like pollinators or insect predators. In addition, they remain in the environment, continuing to help control spongy moth populations every year.
The fungal disease spreads best in moist springs, so this year’s drought conditions may have slowed its activity.
These suppression efforts have continued to keep spongy moth populations largely in check since the 1990s, naturalizing spongy moth infestations into Michigan’s forests. Today, spongy moth outbreaks are cyclical, peaking approximately every seven to 10 years. In these years, the virus and the fungal disease are spread more easily through dense populations, eventually causing a crash.
Last summer, a Wexford County meeting was held to discuss the spongy moth issue as localized outbreaks were bad in the Cadillac area and, in particular, one Haring Township neighborhood. Potential solutions were not the topic of the meeting but rather facts surrounding the spongy moth.
In highly infested areas, the caterpillars’ munching is audible, and round pellets of frass, or waste, rain down throughout the day and night. Oaks, aspens, willows and other host trees may be nearly leafless, or defoliated, by their feeding.
While the damage the caterpillars can cause looks terrible, if the trees are healthy they should releaf before the end of the summer season. If the spongy moth caterpillars have attacked a conifer tree, however, the result could be the death of the tree.
Likewise, if a tree is sickly or weakened, those are prone to all sorts of things, and if it isn’t the spongy moth, some other insect or fungus will be its downfall. Older trees, even if “healthy,” can be susceptible to things like a spongy moth.
Though it’s not clear whether spongy moth populations will boom or bust in 2022, expect to see its new name alongside its scientific name, Lymantria dispar, in future publications and informational materials.
An upcoming NotMISpecies webinar, “New Name, Familiar Pest” is scheduled at 9 a.m. on April 14 and will focus on the unusual history of spongy moth in the United States and in Michigan. It also will discuss what people can do to reduce some of the unpleasant impacts of an outbreak.
An expert panel including Dr. Deborah McCullough from Michigan State University, Dr. Steven Katovich of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service, Susie Iott of the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and the DNR’s James Wieferich will share tips to help stressed trees recover from leaf loss and options to help reduce the nuisance effects around the home.
Find more about spongy moth, including homeowner resources, at Michigan.gov/Invasives. Learn more about the name change from the Entomological Society of America.
