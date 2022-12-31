REED CITY — A recently completed expansion of the Susan P. Wheatlake Regional Cancer Center pharmacy is expected to increase patient access and decrease time spent in the waiting room.
Along with its growth in square-footage — thanks to the addition of a new exam room — the pharmacy has been furnished several pieces of crucial equipment, including a hazardous medication compounding space, which allows for safe, in-house mixing of medications, and a chemotherapy hood.
Operations Manager Samantha Triplett said construction began at the start of 2022, and it’s “been a long year since,” but staff are eager to provide care in a more efficient space.
The expansion will allow for an increase in on-hand medication, which Triplett said has been an obstacle in years past. Both local and long-distance patients come to the Wheatlake Center daily to receive chemotherapy, immunotherapy, blood transfusions and a number of other outpatient treatments.
As services have diversified, Triplett said patient volume has continued to climb. With a new and improved pharmacy space, her hope is that patients can be cared for before they seek emergency room assistance instead.
“We want to free up our hospital beds for those patients that are really sick so that way we can utilize those beds better,” she said.
Expanding the Wheatlake pharmacy is just one step in a long term effort by Corewell Health to broaden patient access at all its facilities, Triplett said. Hazardous compounding spaces have also been added to Corewell’s other pharmacy locations across western Michigan. The center’s old pharmacy space is now being renovated into a clinical space and exam room to continue meeting patient demand.
In order to proceed with construction, Triplett said it was required that the space meet updated safety standards and guidelines, like those necessary for proper hazardous medication compounding. She said new redundant air handling equipment has been put in place for team member safety, in addition to new medication compounding hoods and a separate HVAC system.
