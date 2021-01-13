CADILLAC — A new graphic from the state of Michigan shows COVID-19 vaccination completion will take most of this year, according to estimates.
The general population could start getting vaccinated in July, but the core vaccination period for that crowd is likely to be November and December of 2021.
Phase 1B, which started this week, is for people 65 and older not covered in Phase 1A (healthcare workers and long-term care residents and staff). It's also for frontline state and federal responders, school and childcare staff, corrections staff and other essential frontline workers. However, people who fall in the "other essential frontline worker" category may be waiting until May before their vaccinations begin.
People in Phase 1C are those ages 16 to 64 with COVID-19 risk factors or pre-existing conditions and all remaining essential workers. But people with underlying risk factors or conditions are in line before essential workers; the state estimates that their core vaccination period will begin in May and last into the fall. Essential workers have a fuzzier start date but, according to the state's graphic, it appears most of their vaccination will happen in the fall of 2021.
Finally, the general population of people ages 16 to 64 who aren't covered in any of the earlier phases will see their vaccinations begin as early as July, but with most of their vaccinations happening in the last two months of 2021.
All of that is subject to change depending on vaccine availability and changes in policy.
For example, the graphic shared by the state (and also shared by Munson Healthcare during Tuesday morning's regular press conference) shows people age 65 and older in Phase 1C. That's already been changed. People age 65 and older now fall in Phase 1B, which the state entered on Monday. Munson estimated that there are 132,000 people in its service area that are 65 and older.
The phases aren't exclusive. For example, not every healthcare worker has received a vaccination yet, but the state isn't stalled in Phase 1A until they are.
Even within the phases, healthcare systems and health departments are prioritizing certain groups.
Last week, when the state announced that people age 65 and older could be eligible to receive the vaccine as early as this week, Munson Healthcare jumped into motion to begin notifying patients, focusing on the most vulnerable: people age 90 and older who are living independently.
Munson Healthcare began vaccinating some of those patients Tuesday. During a press conference, Munson representatives said they expected to vaccinate 300 patients on Tuesday. There are five more Munson vaccine clinics for patients this week across the healthcare system's northern Michigan service area. Officials planned for 2,000 patient vaccinations this week. Healthcare worker vaccinations will continue as patient vaccinations begin.
Those patients were drawn from Munson Healthcare's primary care practices. The primary care practices serve 48,000 patients across northern Michigan. In the Cadillac News coverage area, Munson's primary care practices are Cadillac Primary Care and McBain Primary Care.
Other primary care providers don't have the vaccines yet.
As was noted by Heidi Britton, CEO of Northwest Michigan Health Services, only hospital systems (like Munson or Spectrum) and health departments have been able to order doses at this point. Even still, not all of the requested doses get shipped.
That's part of why the vaccine timeline is fuzzy on the details. It all depends on how much vaccine is shipped.
Patients of specialists within the Munson Healthcare system may begin to be offered the vaccine later this week. Patients who have a primary care provider outside of the Munson system but see a cardiologist within the Munson system would fall into this category; though for now, Munson is focusing on patients 90 years of age or older.
Meanwhile, vaccination of healthcare workers is continuing. Last week, a little more than 51% of Munson's staff had been vaccinated or scheduled. This week, it's 61%.
"We've made some great strides," noted Dianne Michalek, vice president of marketing and corporate communications for Munson Healthcare.
While the goal is to vaccinate 2,000 patients this week and next, the healthcare system and the health departments are limited by the number of vaccines distributed to them by the state.
If the state only ships 1,000 doses, they can't vaccinate 5,000 people.
Tuesday, the federal government's Operation Warp Speed announced the intention to tie vaccine allocation to performance, with states that are better at getting shots in arms quickly receiving priority. Operation Warp Speed officials said the government has more confidence in the vaccine supply chain and that the federal government no longer needs to reserve doses to accommodate the second doses.
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine require second doses three and four weeks apart.
Local officials in charge of vaccination have also been managing the vaccine supply in order to ensure there's enough vaccine for the second dose.
Munson Healthcare reiterated its call for patients not to call them to try to get vaccinated. They'll call you.
If you're eligible to receive the vaccine now and you're a Munson patient, you're already on a list.
"We already know who the patients are that meet certain criteria," Michalek said.
If you are 90 years and older and you do get a call about vaccination this week, don't be surprised if they tell you to show up someplace other than your doctor's offices. The vaccine clinics are being held at "independent locations," Munson said.
Dr. Jennifer Morse, chief medical officer for District Health Department No. 10, said the health department has allocated all the vaccine it has.
DHD No. 10 announced Monday afternoon that the department had vaccinated 1,700 people on Monday alone; 243 of those people were in Wexford counties.
She also urged people who can't get online to register to have a friend or family member go to dhd10.org on their behalf.
"We are working as quickly as possible. We do have a big list. We have just under 50,000 individuals over the age of 65 in our 10 counties," Dr. Morse said. "We're excited to get this done we're excited to be doing something proactive. But, it will take time."
