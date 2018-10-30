CADILLAC — Four adult horses, a weanling and a donkey busted loose from their pasture Monday in Wexford County.
This isn't the set-up for a joke, though you should always assume that somebody will make a bad one if there's a donkey involved in your story.
The animals — Boden (spelling uncertain), Joe, Chevy, Cody, Donkey and a horse whose name their owner's father couldn't recall — are all okay now, put back into their pasture next to cows Hank and Cupcake.
But when I jumped in my car to take pictures of the loose horses, I wasn't sure at all that the horses' story would end happily.
I remembered all of the times in my life when loose horses ended in tragedy. My 4-H filly (a young female horse) was fine, but a friend's was hit and killed. A friend of a friend's horse went sore after running down an interstate and never recovered.
So when I heard about the loose horses near Forest View Elementary, sure, I was gonna go take some pictures for the newspaper. But if there was a way to help, I was going to do that, too.
I lamented that I'd left my spare lead rope and halter at the barn instead of in my car.
There was no sign of the horses when I got to 25 Road and 40 and a 1/2 Road, their last known location. I turned onto 40 and 1/2 Road for a little bit, squinting at the dirt road in front of my car, looking for hoofprints, then craning my neck around looking for horses in the fields.
I did spot a couple of horses, but no donkey. I wondered if the horses had already been captured and put back in their pasture.
I called dispatch. The person who answered wasn't sure. I couldn't see any sheriff's cars anywhere.
I was moments away from heading back to the office when I spotted them.
Two of them, and a donkey. I called dispatch again to tell them I knew where the animals were, pulled over, put on my flashing lights. A sheriff's department SUV pulled up next to me, and I sheepishly explained to the officer that I'd called dispatch to let them know that I knew where the horses were in case they were still looking. He told me the owner was on the way, then drove off.
The horses were munching grass along the edge of a cornfield. Their body language told me they weren't planning on running. They were just having a sneaky brunch.
I started taking pictures from the roadside. The horses moved closer to the nearest house and outbuilding, and I realized there were more loose horses than I'd originally noticed. Three adults plus a baby and the donkey. Wait, no. Four adults, six animals total.
I started to wonder if the horses were already home, just in the wrong part of their yard. Their body language was easy, nonchalant. The most alert they became was when they noticed me. I stayed put at the edge of the road, not wanting to trespass and not wanting to spook them further.
They sauntered away, back into the cornfield and farther west.
I fretted. What if they took off through the woods?
At last, a truck full of logs pulled up and Kenny Sutton and his friend Keith jumped out. They'd been near Harrietta, cutting wood.
Sutton, who has had horses at the property most of his life, said that this herd, his daughter's, has been at their house for about three years. They've gotten out before, but not recently.
"It doesn't happen too often," Sutton said.
Sutton later told me his first thought, when a friend called to tell him the horses were loose (the sheriff's office had called the friend), was that his adult daughter had left the gate open or the electric fence turned off.
But it wasn't her fault.
This time, the horses had busted through a weak point in the fence. Keith hurried off to repair it, and Sutton invited me to jump in the cab of his truck while he rounded up the horses.
I climbed in, and the truck bounced along the edge of the field.
Sutton rolled down his window.
"C'mon," he hollered to the horses. "C'mon!"
They raised their heads and pricked their ears, then started moseying toward the truck.
We jumped out, and Sutton instructed me to stand near the edge of a gate as a deterrent to keep the horses from running into the back cornfield, then drove his truck into the pasture where they belonged.
The herd followed.
Years of rule-following kicked in. If a gate is open and the horses are on the correct side of it, close the gate. I lifted the electric wire, intending to help out Sutton.
But it was the wrong thing to do. The horses turned and ran right for the gate, and me.
In my experience, when a horse runs at you, you've got three options. You can put one hand out, say "easy" in a soothing voice, then "whoa." Or you can wave your arms above your head and try to shoo them back around. Either might work, but either might get you knocked in the dirt, too.
Your third choice is to get the heck out of the way.
One look at the big bay gelding headed right at me, and I knew I needed to scram.
The horses got out again. Instead of helping, I'd spooked the horses when I'd tried to close their gate.
But Sutton was nice about it. We got back into the truck and raced through the cornfield toward the road, heading the horses off at a different pasture gate.
"C'mon," Sutton hollered again. "C'mon!" They pricked their ears and raised their heads again.
Sutton got some grain, put in a bucket, and stood in the pasture, beckoning the herd. They followed him to safety.
This time, I stayed put and let Sutton close the gate himself.
