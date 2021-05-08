CADILLAC — Name a date and time.
District Health Department No. 10 on Friday announced the launch of a survey that asks people in the district where and when the clinic should host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
The survey will help the department learn how they can reach people who haven't been vaccinated yet.
Vaccine clinic can be taken on the road.
"We now have a Mobile Clinic that staff can take out into the community to offer the COVID-19 vaccine,‘ stated Kevin Hughes, Health Officer for DHD No. 10. “If your community is hosting an event or festival and you would like DHD No. 10 to come and offer the vaccine, please let us know in this survey or email us at covid@dhd10.org.‘
That effort is already underway; DHD No. 10 took the Mobile Clinic to the Mesick Mushroom Festival to vaccinate carnival staff and festival attendees.
On Friday, the area's vaccination rate continued climbing.
Here is where the Cadillac News coverage area's counties stood in terms of cases, deaths and vaccination as of Friday evening.
Wexford County
Wexford County added 12 new cases Friday for a pandemic total of 2,464 cases; according to state data deaths held at 39. The 7-day-average positivity rate was 13.8% and seemed to be at a plateau for the week, though the most recent positivity data was from May 5.
Vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 12.5% for teens 18 to 19; 16.2% for people in their 20s; 24.5% for people in their 30s; 32.4% for people in their 40s; 46% for people 50 to 64; 68.6% for people 65 to 74 and 71.1% for people 75+. The overall completion rate was 40.6%, up 0.3 since Thursday with gains in every age bracket. The most recent vaccine data was from May 6.
Missaukee County
Missaukee County had four new COVID-19 cases for a pandemic total of 1,210. State data had deaths holding at 16. The positivity rate was down 0.1 to 17.8%.
On Friday vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 5.6% for teens 18 to 19, unchanged for two days in a row; 12.3% for people in their 20s; 20.5% for people in their 30s, unchanged; 25.4% for people in their 40s; 44% for people 50 to 64; 69.3% for people 65 to 74 and 70.7% for people 75+. The overall completion rate was 38.6%, an increase of 0.2 over the previous day.
Lake County
Lake County increased by three for a pandemic total of 554. State data had the county holding at 14 deaths. The positivity rate ticked up to 8.9%.
According to data available on Friday, vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 4.2% for teens 18 to 19; 8.1% for people in their 20s; 12.9% for people in their 30s, unchanged; 18.2% for people in their 40s; 37.1% for people 50 to 64; 51.1% for people 65 to 74 and 52.9% for people 75+. The overall completion rate was 33.6%, an increase of 0.2.
Osceola County
Cases were up by seven for a pandemic total of 1,596, according to Central Michigan District Health Department. Deaths held at 28. The positivity rate was 14.8% and appeared to be dropping.
According to available data on Friday, vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 8.5% for teens 18 to 19; 10.2% for people in their 20s; 14.9% for people in their 30s; 19.5% for people in their 40s; 36.7% for people 50 to 64, an increase of more than a full percentage point; 57.3% for people 65 to 74 and 59.3% for people 75+. The overall completion rate was 31.9%, an uptick of 0.7 over the previous day.
Statewide
Statewide cases reached 860,808 and deaths reached 18,084. The overall vaccine initiation rate was 51.5% and the completion rate was 41.4%, an increase of 0.7. The 7-day-average positivity rate is 11.1% and shows a decline; the most recent statewide data was from May 5.
