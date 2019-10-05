CADILLAC — It was Halloween 2003, early in his career, when Dan Thompson's team slipped the tracking collar on her.
He remembers it was snowing that day in the Black Hills area of Wyoming and they'd also found one of her siblings.
"It was a really cool day," he recalled.
But the mountain lion's collar had a habit of malfunctioning, and Thompson lost track of her.
"I just knew she was headed west," he said.
Ten years later, he got a call about a female cougar that had been killed on an interstate in Colorado. The animal was known to wildlife officers there and had been spotted throughout the years.
It was the same cat he'd collared in the early days of his Ph.D. work.
The lioness has no name—Thompson, now the large carnivore section supervisor for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, says he doesn't name research subjects—but her wandering makes her special.
Female cougars are "philopatric," Thompson said. They tend to stay closer to their mothers, even once grown.
It's the male cougars that put the miles behind them, searching for territory of their own. When he was tracking cougars for his Ph.D., Thompson said there were several males that traveled 500 miles or more.
MOUNTAIN LIONS IN MICHIGAN
It's exactly that sort of mountain lion that's been spotted 41 times in Michigan since 2008: male wanderers searching for territory of their own.
Without females, the mountain population in Michigan is temporary. The males pass through, they may die here, but without breeding, they aren't classified as living here.
It would take more than just spotting a female cougar in Michigan for biologists to say there is a breeding population. There'd have to be some evidence of, well, breeding.
Cody Norton, large carnivore specialist for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, is the guy whose name is at the top of every press release about cougar sightings in Michigan, almost all of which have been in the Upper Peninsula.
Not that there's a mountain lion "bachelor pad" in the Upper Peninsula, Norton says. Every time the DNR announces a confirmed sighting of a mountain lion, the department clarifies that this new sighting might be an animal that's been spotted before.
Sometimes, Norton gets more evidence than just a photograph.
Maybe the picture shows the relevant anatomy; maybe there's hair or scat he can use for DNA testing. Twice, mountain lions were poached.
“Every single one we’ve been able to sex have been a male," Norton said.
WHERE THE LADIES ARE
The male mountain lions killed by poachers were likely from western states.
"Previous genetic testing on tissue samples from those two cougars poached in the U.P. showed the two animals likely came from a population found generally in South Dakota, Wyoming and northwest Nebraska," the DNR said in a news release this year. "This research matched a hypothesis held by DNR wildlife biologists that mountain lions documented in this region were males looking to establish territories, dispersing from a population west of Michigan, east of the Rocky Mountains."
The absence of female mountain lions in Michigan begs the question: where are they?
Out west, it appears.
"We do not have more females than other states, but based on harvest proportions we estimate approximately 60% of our population is female," said Andy Lindbloom, senior big game biologist for the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks.
Male and female mountain lions are born in roughly equal numbers, but it's the males that disperse, for the most part—young females may disperse, but not as many and usually not as far, according to Lindbloom.
"Research has well documented that young male lions are the most likely cohort to disperse, and therefore most of the evidence we get in areas outside the current range of lions are of young males," he wrote in an email. "This biological reality happens in other species as well, for example, deer."
Breeding populations of mountain lions leave behind a few tell-tale signs.
"In South Dakota, in order to know this we’d be looking for evidence of breeding, such as confirmed sightings/tracks of young lions or kittens, pictures of kittens, or lactating females (e.g., a vehicle-killed female lion that shows evidence of current or previous lactation)," Lindbloom said.
COUGAR CONSPIRACY
Michigan residents have some skepticism about mountain lions in Michigan—some people question whether there might be a breeding population that the DNR hasn't found or isn't telling us about.
But Cody Norton, the large carnivore specialist for the DNR, says he tells the public whenever he verifies a sighting.
“I have no interest in hiding anything," Norton said. “Currently, we have zero evidence (of a breeding population)."
There was a similar attitude in South Dakota in the prairie areas of the state.
"Our main lion habitat and population exists in the southwest Black Hills region of South Dakota, but lions do disperse on to the prairie and farmland areas on occasion," Lindbloom said. "For a long time, as an agency, we would not report that there was any established or breeding population on the prairie, simply because we had no facts to support nor reason to assume this."
That's changed over the past five years and prairie cougars are now in South Dakota's management plan.
In Michigan, some of the skepticism may be born of a misunderstanding about two different species of puma, another name for cougars.
The eastern cougar was native to Michigan but is believed to have been killed off around 1900, according to Scott Hicks, field supervisor for Michigan Ecological Services Field Office for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Though the animal was officially listed as endangered after the passage of the Endangered Species Act in 1973, eastern cougars were declared extinct in 2018.
Western cougars are believed to be a separate subspecies.
If biologists had discovered an established population of eastern cougars in Michigan prior to the official declaration of extinction, “there would have been protections for the species,‘ Hicks said.
Those protections include hunting bans and habitat management.
Even when an animal is federally protected, projects are rarely halted due to the presence of an endangered species, Hicks said.
“Almost all projects move forward," Hicks said. People think that the Endangered Species Act blocks development but, "that is extraordinarily rare and I’m not aware of that happening in Michigan.‘
While the feds consider the eastern cougar extinct, under Michigan law mountain lions are considered endangered; that's why you can't hunt them, Norton explained.
If biologists did find a breeding population in Michigan—and the DNR is fairly confident they would find evidence in the course of other surveys or by roadkill—the DNR would likely come up with a management plan, Norton said.
“Obviously, we would want to do whatever management was necessary," he said.
But that wouldn't mean the end of the wilderness economy.
Norton has heard people claim that protecting mountain lions in Michigan would "shut down logging," he said.
But it's not true.
“Wolves are considered endangered right now and we still have logging,‘ Norton said. “I don’t see it being an issue.‘
BONUS: Can mountain lions hybridize with other cats, like bobcats?
Biologists said no.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.