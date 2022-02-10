CADILLAC — This winter season began with predictions of above-average snowfall, but anyone who’s taken a look out their window or traveled on local roads knows that hasn’t been the case.
To the average person, counting inches of snow may seem like the best way to keep track of yearly snow totals, but Meteorologist Jim Keysor with the Gaylord National Weather Service said the amount of snow that melts between snowfalls is the best indicator of how much an area has actually received.
“When you look at the number of inches of snow, sometimes that can be sort of deceiving, and it’s because it’s really not how much snow that falls,” he said. “That is sometimes how people perceive the winter. It’s how much snow melts between the snowfall that leads to their perception of a low winter versus a big winter.”
Speaking from the perspective of a longtime skier, Keysor said snowfall numbers are never an indication of a good or bad winter recreation season. If there’s a lot of melting in between snowfall, there may still be snow on the ground, but the conditions will be poor. It’s the opposite case when there’s little melt between bouts of snowfall, which he said serves to the point of inches being obsolete.
Although the physical lack of snow doesn’t say much about the winter, it has been a low impact season, Keysor said, and it comes down to the lack of lake effect snow that the northwestern region is familiar with. Over the last few years, the area hasn’t had very many long-term cold outbreaks, which, when combined with high moisture, is cause for heavier precipitation.
“Sometimes we’ll see a weather pattern where we’ll get into a longer duration period of very, very cold air, with enough moisture coming across unfrozen lakes to produce sort of these extended lake effect snow events,” Keysor said. “And the last few winters overall, we just haven’t seen as much of that in Northwest Lower Michigan, which is new, which has resulted in seasonal snowfall totals generally being lower than normal.”
Another condition that typically produces snow is when a large area of low pressure is present in the Great Lakes region, but Keysor said that’s been lacking as well. He said there isn’t one perfect explanation for why snow levels have been so low; sometimes a storm just doesn’t track in our favor. What Keysor specializes in is the tracking of trends over time and the prediction of future trends, and he’s been collecting numbers on snow for quite some time.
“I actually tracked it from the 1950s all the way up to basically present time, and what I found was that, overall, the seasonal snowfall amounts hadn’t changed all that much,” he said. “There were some small variations that occurred, but when you looked at it from over a 60- or 70-year period, it wasn’t really that the seasonal snowfall number had changed a lot. What had changed was that we were seeing more warm-ups in between the snow systems.”
Though Keysor doesn’t have decades worth of data for Cadillac specifically, data from the Cadillac Wastewater Plant shows that the amount of precipitation being tracked in the area has been persistent, whether there’s a foot of snow on the ground or an inch.
From 2013 until present, precipitation has been counted as follows: 37.6 inches, 42.7 inches, 34 inches, 64.7 inches, 41.4 inches, 47.3 inches, 34 inches and about 39 inches for 2021.
Considering the number of ice fishers out on the nearby lakes, it’s clear that the ice has remained solid since freezing. When recognizing how little snow has fallen in the area, the consistent freeze could seem contradictory, but Keysor has an explanation for this occurrence as well.
“A lot of times, some of the inland lakes, if you stay consistently cold like we did in January, you can actually get greater ice formation and greater ice thickness on some of the inland lakes in a year that doesn’t have as much snowfall,” he said.
Experiencing a mild winter may not seem so bad to those who can commute to work with ease or keep their winter boots out of sight, but for a business that relies on having snow in the winter, it can have a strong impact. Tyler Anderson, owner of local landscaping company T’s Outdoor Services, said he and his staff have been relying on everything but plowing to keep business moving this winter.
“It’s actually been pretty good with the amount of commercial accounts that we have, just because we do a lot of salting that’s kind of held us in there, and we’ve actually had a pretty good year for that,” he said. “But as far as plowing goes, it’s just, it’s unreal. I mean, it’s not even like it used to be 10 or 15 years ago; it’s not even comparable.”
In the two decades that Anderson has been providing plowing services, he said this is the worst year he’s seen. Being in the outdoor service business, he plans for winters to be sparse in terms of work opportunities, but the downside is not having enough jobs to keep his crew working on a steady schedule.
“I pretty much keep the same guys that I have throughout the year just because I can’t afford to lose the help that I have,” he said. “It’s an unfortunate situation that I can’t keep them going as much as I would like to through the winter.”
February is nearly halfway over, but Keysor said, as many Michiganders know, winter isn’t quite over yet. There’s still time to play catch up with snowfall numbers, and he said there’s snow event potential in the next week or so.
A recent release from AccuWeather states that several “quick-hitting” storms will be making their way across the state starting Thursday, especially in the northwestern region. This prediction also includes slippery road conditions, meaning drivers should take precautions when traveling.
