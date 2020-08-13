Where is the coronavirus in your county?

CADILLAC — Over the course of the pandemic, Cadillac, Reed City and McBain have had the most COVID-19 cases diagnosed out of all of the zip codes in the Cadillac News coverage area as of Wednesday.
While District Health Department No. 10 updates zip code information daily, Central Michigan District Health Department does it on Wednesdays. This week's latest data from the two departments showed Cadillac at 40 confirmed cases and 10 probable cases, Reed City at 28 confirmed cases and McBain at 14 confirmed cases and five probable cases.
There was one new case in the Cadillac News coverage area on Wednesday, in Lake County. Additionally, Munson Healthcare reported one patient was hospitalized and confirmed to have COVID-19 on Wednesday in Cadillac Hospital.
This week, WalletHub released rankings that show how restrictive and lenient certain states have been during the pandemic. Michigan has ranked near the middle of the pack throughout the pandemic, currently at 35th least restrictive or 17th most restrictive, depending on your perspective (Washington, D.C. is included in the rankings). The state's most permissive ranking was 25, as of June 9. Michigan's most restrictive ranking was 41, as of May 19. California is currently considered the most restrictive state, while South Dakota is the most permissive.
WalletHub considers Michigan to be in a "many restrictions and low COVID death rate" category, giving Michigan a COVID death ranking of 11.
The website says states should enforce their coronavirus restrictions.
“States should strictly enforce their COVID-19 restrictions because otherwise there is no incentive for people to follow the rules. If there are no consequences for disobeying a state's mask mandate, for example, people will be more likely to try to enter crowded areas without masks, which in turn will contribute to the spread of the virus," said Jill Gonzalez, WalletHub analyst. “Fines are a good deterrent to make sure Americans follow COVID-19 restrictions, and enforcement will also minimize the need for citizens to play the police."
The website also said states experiencing spikes in cases should pause their re-openings.
“States with spikes in COVID-19 deaths should pause their reopening as well as make sure extra preventative measures are in place, like mandatory mask-wearing and temperature checks at workplaces and busy transit hubs,‘ Gonzalez said, according to a news release. “It may be necessary to reinstitute lockdowns in some places at a micro level, in small communities that are experiencing especially high death and hospitalization rates."
In Wexford County, there were seven confirmed COVID-19 cases in the 49668 zip code (Mesick) as well as fewer than five probable cases. There were nine confirmed cases in Manton (49663). There were fewer than five confirmed cases in the part of the Tustin zip code (49688) that is in Wexford County as well as fewer than five probable cases. Tustin also had five cases in Osceola County. There were also fewer than five confirmed cases in the Boon (49618) and Buckley (49620) zip codes. Harrietta (49638) didn't have any.
Overall, Wexford County remained at 59 cases on Wednesday, with four of those cases announced within the past 10 days. Generally speaking, people are considered to be contagious for SARS-COV-2, the virus that cases COVID-19, for 10 days following the day they were tested or their symptoms were announced. These tests may be older than 10 days. Additionally, there were 15 probable cases in Wexford County on Wednesday; one of the probable cases was new since Tuesday.
In Osceola County, there were 64 cases as of Wednesday. None appeared to be within the past ten days. There were seven probable cases.
Reed City (49677), at 28 cases, had the most confirmed cases in the county. Part of Reed City zip code is also in Lake County, where the zip code had fewer than five cases. LeRoy (49655) had 11 cases; Evart (49631) had nine cases; Marion (49665) had five; Tustin (49688) had the aforementioned five; Hersey (49639) and Sears (49679) both had fewer than five.
In Missaukee County, in addition to McBain's 14 confirmed cases, Lake City (49651) has eight with an additional seven probable cases. Marion (49665) had fewer than five (in addition to the fewer-than-five that are in Osceola County). Falmouth (49632) also had fewer than five. So did Manton, in addition to the nine confirmed cases in Wexford County.
Lake County, the only county in the Cadillac News coverage area that had a new case on Wednesday, is now at 25 total cases, nine of which were in the past 10 days.
In Lake County, only Baldwin has had enough cases to report a number; there have been 12 confirmed cases in Baldwin and fewer than five probable cases. Luther (49656) and Reed City (49677) have had fewer than five. Chase and Idlewild have had fewer than five and Irons hasn't had any.
The National Guard and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are offering COVID-19 testing on Friday in Baldwin. The information is below:
Baldwin High School
525 4th Street, Baldwin, MI 49304
Friday, Aug. 14, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
