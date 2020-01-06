If you’ve ever wondered on what lucky group of people the most snow falls each year, we have the answer and it will probably surprise. No, the city is not in Montana or Colorado or anywhere in the U.S. And it’s not in Russia or China either.
The city where the most snow falls each year is actually in … Japan!
Aamori City in northern Japan receives more snowfall than any major city on the planet. Each year citizens are pummeled with 312 inches, or about 26 feet of snow on average.
Here in the U.S., the most snow ever recorded in a 24-hour period was at Silver Lake, Colorado way back in 1921. A whopping 76 inches fell! You might say it was a golden day for skiers in Silver Lake. The second-heaviest snowfall in a 24-hour period was also recorded in Colorado, at Georgetown on Dec. 4, 1913. On that day, 63 inches of the white stuff fell on the city.
A single snow storm can drop up to 39 million tons of snow. I guess if you do any plowing, you’re probably not surprised at that total.
The city of Bismarck, North Dakota is well-acquainted with winter snow. On Feb. 17, 2007, the students of Bismarck schools set a record when they joined forces to create 8,962 snow angels at the same time.
Here are some other interesting facts about winter:
During winter, the earth in its orbit is actually closer to the sun, not farther away. The seasonal drop in temperatures has nothing to do with the distance of the sun. It is the earth’s tilting axis that causes the seasons. That is why the Southern Hemisphere is experiencing three months of summer at the same time we in the Northern Hemisphere are experiencing three months of winter.
More than 22 million tons of salt are used on U.S. roads each winter, amounting to about 137 pounds of salt per person.
Did you know there’s a difference between freezing rain and sleet? They form in different ways, though both create hazardous road conditions. Both types of precipitation occur when rain formed in warm air in the sky passes through a layer of cold air near the ground. Thicker layers of cold air create sleet, a slushy form of water that’s semi-frozen by the time it reaches the Earth. Thinner layers don’t give rain enough time to freeze until it hits the surface of the ground — it then forms a thin coat of ice wherever it lands.
Wet snow is best for building a snowman, but you probably already knew that. Scientists say the best snow is a snow-to-water ratio of 5-to-1.
The Southern Hemisphere typically has milder winters than the Northern Hemisphere. This is because the Southern Hemisphere has less land and a more maritime climate.
According to Guinness World Records, on Jan. 28, 1887, a snowflake 15 inches wide and 8 inches thick fell in Fort Keogh, Montana, making it the largest snowflake ever observed.
The largest recorded snowman ever built was in Bethel, Maine, in February 1999. The 113-foot, 7-inch snowman broke the previous record held by Yamagata, Japan, at 96 feet and 7 inches.
Average snowflake falls at about 3 mph. All snowflakes have six sides.
Millions of monarch butterflies fly to Mexico for the winter. They are the only insect that migrates to a warmer climate that is 2,500 miles away each year. Additionally, they like to hibernate in the same trees every year
The coldest winter on Earth occurs at the Polar Plateau in Antarctica. The average mean annual temperature is -72.9° Fahrenheit.
There is an average of 105 snow-producing storms in the United States in a typical year. An average storm will last 2–5 days and carry snow to several states.
Couples are more than twice as likely to think about splitting up between the year-end holidays and Valentine’s Day. The two major reasons are that 1) the holidays are stressful and 2) energy levels are lower during cold weather and people tend to be moodier.
The word “solstice‘ means “sun stands still.‘
The most common birthday in the United States is Sept. 16, which means that most babies are conceived during the early winter holiday season. August has the lowest amount of conceptions.
The Disney movie Frozen (2013) is the highest-grossing animated musical film of all time and the 9th highest-grossing film of all time with a worldwide box office gross of $1.097 billion.
Sunsets are typically prettier in the winter. Cold, non-humid air is clearer than warm summer air, which allows the colors of the sun to shine through more clearly.
