Where things stood with COVID-19 at end of 2020

CADILLAC — The novel coronavirus pandemic that began in China in 2019, arrived in the U.S. in 2020 and came to Michigan in March of 2020 is continuing into the new year.
Though there are no daily numbers yet available for Dec. 31, 2020 or Jan. 1, 2021, the positivity rate at the end of 2020 means it is certain that there will be more COVID-19 cases in the new year; hopefully, however, that number will continue to drop, as it has been lately and as vaccinations among critical populations begin.
Scientists, public health officials and the newspaper use key figures to understand how far SARS-COV-2 has spread.
Here are some of those numbers and where they stood at the end of 2020.
TOTAL NUMBER OF CONFIRMED AND PROBABLE CASES
Confirmed cases are the cases that have been verified with a positive test result. Probable cases are people that have been experiencing COVID-19 symptoms (fever, dry cough, difficulty breathing, headache, loss of smell, body aches, chills, fatigue) and have had close contact with a verified case. Some information sources combine probable and confirmed cases to produce a total number.
District Health Department No. 10 shows the two numbers separately. Confirmed cases usually do not decrease but probable cases may if a test result comes back positive. However, a case that is deemed probable but has a negative test result will continue to be classified as probable.
The number of probable cases does not decrease after people have recovered. Neither does the number of confirmed cases.
Statewide, as of Dec. 30, 2020, there have been 488,144 confirmed COVID-19 cases and an additional 40,477 probable cases.
In counties within the Cadillac News coverage area, there have been 2,383 confirmed cases according to local health department dashboards. District Health Department No. 10 provides data for Wexford (945), Missaukee (422) and Lake (289) counties (among others) and Central Michigan District Health Department provide data for Osceola County (727) and other counties.
The state of Michigan also provides data on the number of cases in local counties. The state’s data often differs slightly from local health department data due to the time of day the information is accessed and the local department’s verification process. State data shows the number of cases in the four local counties at 2,390, with six of those cases in Osceola County. Central Michigan District Health Department did not update the dashboard on Dec. 30.
Probable cases among Wexford (49 local, 45 state), Missaukee (59 local, 58 state) and Lake (15 local and state) counties are between 123 (local) and 118 (state).
Central Michigan District Health Department does not have a column for probable cases on the dashboard. State figures put the number of probable cases in Osceola County at 108.
RECOVERIES AND ACTIVE CASES
Because the number of confirmed cases never drops, it can appear as though more people are presently sick than actually are. This was especially true during the spring and summer months locally, when the rate of positive cases was very low. However, as the number of cases surged in late fall, a greater percentage of the total number of confirmed cases were new enough that they might be considered active cases.
There are a couple of ways to look at COVID-19 numbers to try to figure out how many people are presently ill from COVID-19, though caution must be used. That’s because the number of people who are asymptomatic (but still capable of spreading the virus) means that some COVID-19 cases will never be reported. Additionally, delays in testing can mean that here are active cases we simply don’t know about yet.
Recoveries are generally defined as people who are still alive and not hospitalized 30 days after confirmation.
Among the local counties, 1,717 people have recovered from COVID-19; (Wexford, 602; Missaukee, 260; Lake, 191; and Osceola, 664).
However, the definition of recovery means that people who are no longer contagious may be counted as not-yet-recovered.
That’s because a rule of thumb or how long a person is contagious is 10 days after the onset of symptoms (they may be contagious for about two days before the onset of symptoms as well).
For the 10 days between Dec. 21 and Dec. 30, state data shows there were 59 confirmed cases with onset dates within that window (15 in Wexford, 23 in Osceola, 20 in Missaukee, 11 in Lake) and 45 probable cases (one in Wexford, 12 in Osceola, 30 in Missaukee, two in Lake).
POSITIVITY RATE
Confirmed cases, probable cases and recoveries are only part of the picture if you’re trying to understand how risky it is to socialize.
Another metric, the positivity rate, is considered crucial to understanding how widespread the virus is. Though some people are routinely tested for the virus, others are tested only if there’s a reason to think they might have the virus.
The positivity rate is the percentage of tests that come back positive. Higher numbers indicate there’s more virus in the community and can also suggest whether people are being tested enough to be sure that you’re catching all the cases.
The state provides a daily spreadsheet on diagnostic testing data. Early in the pandemic, the Cadillac News devised a pivot table to track the positivity rate in our coverage area based on the state’s data. There are some flaws in our process; chiefly, that the Cadillac News uses a weekly positivity rate, rather than a 7-day average positivity rate. The 7-day average positivity rate is a better reflection of what is happening currently. The weekly positivity rate is a good way to understand what was happening historically. The state uses a 3% benchmark.
So far, for the week ending Jan. 2, the positivity rate among the four local counties is 9.4%, with 52 out of 556 tests conducted for residents of Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola counties coming back positive. That number will likely change as more data is reported following the holiday.
In the last month of 2020, the positivity rate in local counties was six times what it was in the first month of the pandemic.
March saw a positivity rate of 2%, with four out of 197 tests coming back positive. In December, it was 12%, with 93 positive test results out of 7,832 tests conducted for residents of the four counties.
Positivity rates throughout the year were as follows: March, 2%; April, 6.4%; May, 1.5%; June, 14%; July, 1.5%; August, 1.1%; September, 1.7%; October, 4.1%; November, 14%; December,, 12%.
Among the local counties, over the course of the year, the worst week of the pandemic was the week ending Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving), with a positivity rate of 16.6%, or 379 positive tests out of 2,287. Both the week before and the week after, however, saw more actual tests run, with 2,541 tests run the week ending Nov. 21 (a positivity rate of 14.5%) and 2,470 tests run the week after Thanksgiving (the week of Dec. 5), when the positivity rate was 13.6%.
