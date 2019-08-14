BUCKLEY — If people want to see the “past in motion,‘ Buckley is the place to be this weekend.
The annual Buckley Old Engine Show wil be rolling into town from Thursday, Aug. 15, to Sunday, Aug. 18, this year.
Admission for the show is $10 for adults and free for those 15 years old and under or there is a four-day pass for $25. All rides and attractions are included with the price of admission.
The Northwest Michigan Engine and Thresher Club puts on the show and owns the property the show is held on, over 300 acres, said board member Jim Luper.
He said the club’s motto is “come see the past in motion‘ and the experience is “like a living museum.‘
There’s a focus on antique tractors and farming but there’s so much more than that. There are industrial exhibits and the steam train. It’s like a Greenfield Village in northern Michigan, Luper said.
There’s a recreation of a 1900s street front with a blacksmith and barber, a switch house for the railroad, an old-time necessity building and people running looms. It holds a variety of shops and interactive exhibits and it’s like you’ve stepped back 100 years, he said.
There will also be over 1,000 antique gas, steam and diesel tractors and 600 plus antique gas and oil engines. The club owns a couple of the exhibits but the majority of them are from collectors who collect antique tractors.
“You can literally see how the farm tractor evolved from 1890 to 1976,‘ Luper said.
Not every show has a steam engine where people can ride on it for a mile like the Buckley Old Engine Show, but Luper said the show also prides itself on being “a true family affair.‘
The whole family can enjoy it. If someone doesn’t give a hoot about antique tractors they can shop until they drop at the over 400 lot flea market, he said.
There’s arts and crafts, old-time music and on Thursday through Saturday nights there will be evening concerts where a live band will perform.
Luper said there’s “no way you could possibly see everything in one day,‘ and for those who want to camp there is a non-exhibitors only camping fee of $20 collected daily plus gate fee.
If people do have to prioritize their visit, they “have to ride the train,‘ he said.
He said they have two there, a full-size one made in 1980 and a smaller one they got from the Traverse City zoo. People have to ride one if not both.
People should also see the the 225-ton Snow engine because the sheer size is amazing, along with enjoying some of the old-fashioned ice cream that is hand churned.
And, of course, the parade, as that is the best way to see all of the stuff up close and personal, Luper said.
The following is the schedule for the Buckley Old Engine Show:
Thursday, Aug. 15
8 a.m. – Opening Ceremony, National Anthem and Flag raising
9 to 11 a.m. – Barber Shop
9:15 a.m. – Farm Chore Demonstrations (Hands On)
10 a.m. – Veneer Mill
10 to 11 a.m. – 1906 Cider Mill
10 a.m. to noon – 1800’s Saw Mill
10:30 a.m. – Threshing and Straw Baling
11 a.m. – Plowing with Steam, Gas and Diesel
11:15 a.m. – Farm Chore Demonstrations (Hands on)
11:30 a.m. – Veneer Mill
Noon – Noon Steam Whistle Jubilee
Noon – Tractor Slow Race
Noon to 3 p.m. – Barber shop
12:30 p.m. – Kids Tractor Pull (Ages 4-7)
1 p.m. – History of Harvesting and Threshing
1 to 2 p.m. – 1906 Cider Mill
1 to 2:30 p.m. – 1800’s Saw Mill
1:15 p.m. – Farm Chore Demonstrations (Hands on)
1:30 p.m. – Threshing and Straw Baling
2:30 p.m. – Veneer Mill
3 p.m. – PARADE
4:30 to 5 p.m. – 1800’s Saw Mill
After Parade – Veneer Mill
After Parade – Farm Chore Demonstrations (Hands on)
6:00 p.m. – Garden Tractor Safari
Dusk – Spark Show
Friday, Aug. 16
8 a.m. – Opening Ceremony, National Anthem and Flag raising
9 to 11 a.m. – Barber Shop
9:15 a.m. – Farm Chore Demonstrations (Hands On )
10 a.m. – Veneer Mill
10 to 11 a.m. – 1906 Cider Mill
10 a.m. to noon – 1800’s Saw Mill
10:30 a.m. – Threshing and Straw Baling
11 a.m. – Plowing with Steam, Gas and Diesel
11:15 a.m. – Farm Chore Demonstrations (Hands on)
11:30 a.m. – Veneer Mill
Noon – Noon Steam Whistle Jubilee
Noon – Tractor Slow Race
Noon to 3 p.m. – Barber shop
12:30 p.m. – Kids Tractor Pull (Ages 4-7)
1 p.m. – History of Harvesting and Threshing
1 to 2 p.m. – 1906 Cider Mill
1 to 2:30 p.m. – 1800’s Saw Mill
1:15 p.m. – Farm Chore Demonstrations (Hands on)
1:30 p.m. – Threshing and Straw Baling
2:30 p.m. – Veneer Mill
3 p.m. – PARADE
4:30 to 5 p.m. – 1800’s Saw Mill
After Parade – Veneer Mill
After Parade – Farm Chore Demonstrations (Hands on)
6:00 p.m. – Farm Tractor Safari
Dusk – Spark Show
Saturday, Aug. 17
8 a.m. – Opening Ceremony, National Anthem and Flag raising
9 to 11 a.m. – Barber Shop
9:15 a.m. – Farm Chore Demonstrations (Hands On )
10 a.m. – Veneer Mill
10 to 11 a.m. – 1906 Cider Mill
10 a.m. - Noon – 1800’s Saw Mill
10:30 a.m. – Threshing and Straw Baling
11 a.m. – Plowing with Steam, Gas and Diesel
11:15 a.m. – Farm Chore Demonstrations (Hands on)
11:30 a.m. – Veneer Mill
Noon – Noon Steam Whistle Jubilee
Noon – Tractor Slow Race
Noon to 3 p.m. – Barber shop
12:30 p.m. – Kids Tractor Pull (Ages 4-7)
1 p.m. – History of Harvesting and Threshing
1 to 2 p.m. – 1906 Cider Mill
1 to 2:30 p.m. – 1800’s Saw Mill
1:15 p.m. – Farm Chore Demonstrations (Hands on)
1:30 p.m. – Threshing and Straw Baling
2:30 p.m. – Veneer Mill
3 p.m. – PARADE
4:30 to 5 p.m. – 1800’s Saw Mill
After Parade – Veneer Mill
After Parade – Farm Chore Demonstrations (Hands on)
5:00 p.m. Horse Pull
7:00 p.m. – Tractor Poker Run
Dusk – Spark Show
Sunday, Aug. 18
8 a.m. – Opening Ceremony, National Anthem and Flag raising
8:30 a.m. – Non-denominational Church Service.
10 a.m. – Memorial Service.
10-11 a.m. – 1906 Cider Mill
10 a.m. to noon – 1800’s Saw Mill
10:30 a.m. – Threshing and Straw Baling
11 a.m. – Plowing with Steam, Gas and Diesel
11:15 a.m. – Farm Chore Demonstrations (Hands on)
11:30 a.m. – Veneer Mill
Noon – Noon Steam Whistle Jubilee
Noon – Tractor Slow Race
12:30 p.m. – Kids Tractor Pull (Ages 4-7)
1 p.m. – History of Harvesting and Threshing
1 to 2:30 p.m. – 1800’s Saw Mill
1:15 p.m. – Farm Chore Demonstrations (Hands on)
1:30 p.m. – Threshing and Straw Baling
2:30 p.m. – Veneer Mill
3 p.m. – PARADE
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.